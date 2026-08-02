Tamil Nadu to withdraw cases against students who participated in NEET protests

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Minister A Rajmohan said on Sunday that the state government would withdraw cases that were registered against students who participated in Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest over irregularities in the NEET (UG) examination. The decision comes following a directive by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

"As per the directions of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, all cases registered against students who protested against the NEET examination will be withdrawn. Further details will be announced shortly. Heartfelt gratitude to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," Rajmohan, who is Tamil Nadu's school education minister, said in a post on X (previously Twitter).

Massive protests erupted at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over NEET paper leak but the agitation was called off last month after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Union Education Minister. Later, the CJP said it wants a withdrawal of the first information reports (FIRs) against students and not just their closure.

The Centre agreed to this, and in line with that, states such as Delhi, Bihar and Assam withdrew the cases. However, the CJP has warned it could relaunch its protest if the FIRs are not withdrawn.

"The Delhi government has released a notification which says that all the FIRs will not be pursued further and they may be treated as closed. We are not very happy with the term. The term that they should have used is that the FIRs will be withdrawn," CJP spokesperson Saurav Das told news agency PTI on Thursday.

"The government is saying that the Supreme Court has mandated that the FIRs proceed. But that's a misreading and a misleading of the situation. Nowhere in the Supreme Court order has the Supreme Court said that the FIRs cannot be withdrawn. Those powers exist with the government," he said.