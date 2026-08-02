How did Abhijeet Dipke's father fund his US education? Here's why RTI activist seeks probe

New Delhi:

An RTI activist has filed complaints with multiple authorities against the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), alleging irregularities in its funding and seeking an investigation into the alleged disproportionate assets of a person associated with the organisation.

RTI activist Amit Tiwari said he had submitted complaints to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and the Maharashtra government, seeking action on different aspects of the matter.

Complaints filed with ECI, CBIC and Maharashtra government

Tiwari said he had filed complaints at three different levels regarding the functioning and funding of CJP. He claimed that he had urged the CBIC to examine whether 18 per cent GST should be levied on the Rs 1 crore fund associated with senior advocate Kapil Sibal.

He also sought an inquiry by the Maharashtra government into the alleged assets of Bhagwanrao Dipke, father of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, claiming that Bhagwanrao Dipke, a former junior engineer at MIDC, drew a monthly salary of around Rs 60,000-65,000. Questioning how he allegedly managed to fund his children's education in the United States, Tiwari demanded an investigation into what he described as a possible case of disproportionate assets.

Seeks action against CJP

The RTI activist further alleged that if CJP was functioning like a political party and accepting donations without being registered, it should be required to register under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

He claimed that action should be taken against the organisation for allegedly accepting funds while remaining unregistered.

Raises objections over CJP protest

Referring to the CJP-led agitation over NEET, Tiwari said he respected the movement in its initial stages but objected to what he described as remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the protests. Tiwari also criticised the CJP-led protests, saying, "We respect our elders. It was fine until you were carrying out the CJP movement and protesting over NEET. But in the middle of the agitation, you started abusing PM Modi and his late mother. You also spoke foul on his ties to foreign leaders. We have complained against all of this. It is all wrong," he said.

He also alleged that statements concerning the Prime Minister's ties with foreign leaders had been made during the agitation. Tiwari said all these issues had been included in his complaints and sought appropriate action from the concerned authorities.

(With ANI inputs)

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