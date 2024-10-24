AIBE 2024 registration window closes tomorrow, check how to apply, fee, and other details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AIBE 2024 registration window closes tomorrow

AIBE 2024 registration: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the registration window tomorrow for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19. Candidates interested in appearing in AIBE 2024 have to first register themselves by visiting the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. The last date for submitting application forms along with the fee is October 28. The application correction window will remain open till October 30.

According to the schedule, the exam will be conducted on November 24 and admit cards scheduled for November 18. Candidates can submit their application forms by following the easy steps given below.

AIBE 2024 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com

Navigate the AIBE 19 registration 2024 link on the homepage

Register yourself first

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Fill out application form, make payment, upload documents, and submit

Take a printout of the AIBE 19 registration 2024 form for future reference

AIBE 2024 registration: Documents required

While submitting the application forms, the candidates are required to upload the following documents.

Passport-sized photograph

Signature

Copy of enrollment certificate

LLB mark sheets

LLB graduation certificate

LLM mark sheet and certificate (if applicable)

Advocate ID card (if issued by the state bar council)

AIBE 2024 registration fee

Candidates from General/OBC/General-PwD/OBC PWD are required to pay Rs. 3,500 excluding GST and other charges, and the candidates belonging to SC/ST/SC-PWD/ST-PWD categories have to pay Rs. 2,500 (excluding GST and other charges)