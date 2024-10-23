Are you suffering from cold and cough due to pollution? Try these home remedies to get relief

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Home remedies to get rid of cough and cold during this season.

Weather change and increased air pollution in Delhi NCR region cause health issues like cough and cold. If you also easily get affected with such conditions due to air pollution and changed weather and want to get rid of the problem of cough and cold naturally i.e. without taking any medication, then you can try some home remedies.

Home remedies for changed weather and increased pollution

Warm water gargles

To get rid of the cough problem, you should gargle by adding salt to warm water 2-4 times a day. Gargling will not only cure your cough but will also remove the mucus deposited in your throat. It is one of the most widely used home remedies in our country to get rid of cough.

Turmeric milk

Mixing turmeric in warm milk and drinking it can provide a lot of relief from cough. It is recommended to drink the turmeric-mixed milk before sleeping at night. All the medicinal properties found in turmeric can prove to be effective in curing your problem.

Black pepper honey

According to Ayurveda, black pepper and honey can reduce your cough to a great extent. Mixing 2 black peppers in a spoon of honey and chewing it kills the bacteria in the throat. This home remedy can be used twice a day to get rid of sore throat and cough.

Ginger

It can also be used to get rid of cough. If you cannot chew raw ginger, then you can get relief from the cough by drinking ginger tea at any time of the day.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy)