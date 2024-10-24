Thursday, October 24, 2024
     
New Zealand star Rachin Ravindra goes past Rohit Sharma in major record in WTC cycle

The second Test between India and New Zealand got underway today in Pune and the star of the opening Test for the visitors, Rachin Ravindra, has continued to trouble the hosts. Ravindra has once again looked comfortable batting in testing conditions.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: October 24, 2024 14:47 IST
IND vs NZ
Image Source : PTI Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra has turned out to be a star for New Zealand in the ongoing series against India. He smashed a brilliant century in testing conditions in Bengaluru and gave a good account of himself yet again in the second Test being played in Pune. Ravindra scored 65 runs before getting dismissed and in the process, went past Rohit Sharma in the list of most runs scored in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

The southpaw needed 20-odd runs to surpass the Indian captain and he did it with aplomb even as the pitch in Pune assisted spinners on the opening day. He is the first Kiwi batter to cross the 800-run mark in this WTC cycle and has been in very good form over the last year or so. He is averaging almost 60 and has already smacked two centuries and four fifties. In his current form, Ravindra is primed for more runs on the India tour it seems.

As for Rohit, he has scored 796 runs in 22 innings at an average of 37.9 with three centuries and four fifties to his name. His technique will be tested when India get to bat in their first innings even as the pitch will be deteriorated a lot as well.

Ravindra vs Rohit in WTC 2023-25

Players Matches (Innings) Runs Average 50s/100s
Rachin Ravindra 8 (15) 837 59.78 4/2
Rohit Sharma 13 (22) 796 37.9 4/3

As far as the match is concerned, Ravindra's dismissal has helped India make a comeback in the match picking up quick wickets. Washington Sundar has led the way with three wickets while Ashwin also picked up three. The Kiwis will be looking to go past the 300-run mark somehow which will give them a psychological edge over the hosts.

