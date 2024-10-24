Pushpa 2: The Rule locks new release date, Allu Arjun-starrer to now hit cinemas on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Allu Arjun-starrer was earlier scheduled to release on December 6, 2024.

Allu Arjun's much-awaited flick of 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule, has been preponed by its makers. The film, which was earlier scheduled to release on December 6, will now hit the big screens a day before, i.e., December 5. Announcing the news on his Instagram handle, Allu Arjun also shared a new poster of himsefl from the upcoming film. Without any caption, the actor just used a hashtag 'Pushpa 2 The Rule on Dec 5th'.

See the post:

About the film

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. The music rights of the film are owned by T-Series. There are still 1.5 months left for the release of the film. In such a situation, it seems that many new records will be made or broken.'

Pushpa 2's pre-release earnings

Pushpa 2 is already a blockbuster and its earnings before its theatrical release are speaking for it. The film has already earned Rs 1085 crore even before its release. According to the makers, the theatrical rights have been sold for Rs 640 crore. Along with this, the film has made a huge digital deal, in which Netflix has bought the rights for Rs 275 crore.

In terms of pre-release non-theatrical rights, Pushpa 2: The Rule has earned Rs 220 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rs 200 crore in North India, Rs 50 crore in Tamil Nadu, Rs 30 crore in Karnataka, Rs 20 crore in Kerala and Rs 140 crore in foreign markets. Apart from this, music rights have been sold for Rs 65 crore and satellite rights for Rs 85 crore.

Also Read: Boman Irani wins Best Actor Award for 'The Mehta Boys' at IFFSA Toronto, check full list of winners

Also Read: Aamir Khan and Suriya-starrer Ghajini 2 to hit cinemas on same day? Here's what we know so far