Aamir Khan and Suriya-starrer Ghajini 2 to hit cinemas on same day? Here's what we know so far

Aamir Khan-starrer Ghajini was released in 2008 and became the first-ever Bollywood film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. It was the remake of the Tamil film of the same name, starring Suriya in the lead role. As per a media report, Ghajini 2 is currently in the works and both Aamir and Suriya will be shooting the two versions of the film simultaneously. The report also states that it will release on the same day in theatres.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Suriya and Aamir will be reprising their roles in the sequel. Talking about the possibility on Ghajini 2, Suriya told Pinkvilla, ''It's surprising that you asked me about 'Ghajini 2' now. After a long time, Allu Aravind approached me with the idea of a sequel and asked if it would be possible. I said, 'Definitely, sir, we can consider it.' Yes, the talks have started, and things are in process. 'Ghajini 2' might happen.''

''With the rise of pan-India films, remakes of cult movies with popular stars are becoming a thing of the past. Both Suriya and Aamir Khan are excited about 'Ghajini 2', but they don't want the 'remake' label attached to the film. They are also concerned that releasing one version before the other could take away from the novelty factor, and they have expressed these concerns to the producers. After hearing both actors out, Allu Aravind and Madhu Mantena proposed a solution: shoot the two versions of 'Ghajini 2' simultaneously and release them on the same day,'' Pinkvilla reported quoting a source.

''Creating a sequel to a cult classic like 'Ghajini' comes with significant responsibility, as the first part was a game-changer for both actors. Their priority is to ensure that the sequel feels organic and isn't made purely for financial gain. They both like the concept but are awaiting narrations at various stages of development. The script is currently being worked on, and we should have a clearer idea of the progress by mid-2025,'' the report further stated.

Meanwhile, Suriya will be seen next in Kanguva. On the other hand, Aamir Khan is producing Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol in the lead role.

