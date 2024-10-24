Amaran trailer: Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi bring emotional story of Major Mukund Varadarajan to life

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A still from Amaran movie.

Amaran Trailer out: Sivakarthikeyanm and Sai Pallavi have come together for a film which will showcase the emotional story of Major Mukund Varadarajan on the big screen. The film is titled Amaran and its first trailer was unveiled by its makers on social media. Amaran showcases Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role as Major Mukund Varadarajan, telling the story of the life of the decorated soldier who led the Indian Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles Cheetah Company and his noble sacrifice.

Sai Pallavi is also a part of the film, which will hit theaters this Diwali on October 31, 2024. The trailer opens with a powerful line from an officer telling Major Mukund, "You do not choose 44 RR, but 44 RR chooses you," setting the tone for the heroism that is set to unfold. Glimpses of Major Mukund's (Sivakarthikeyan) personal life are revealed, including his family's reaction to his decision to join the army and the love story between him and Indhu (Sai Pallavi).

Watch the trailer:

Sharing the trailer on his social media, Kamal Haasan, one of the producers wrote, "Leaders seldom choose a trodden path. They create one where there is none and blaze a new trail. #MajorMukundVaradarajan of Tamil Nadu is one such leader. We take pride in regaling his story.'' Inspired by the real-life events documented in Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book India's Most Fearless.

Nani is releasing it in Telugu, Tovino Thomas in Malayalam, Shiva Rajkumar in Kannada, and Aamir Khan in Hindi. The trailer ends on an emotional note, with Major Mukund's daughter asking Indhu, "You told me appa will come for my birthday, will he come?"

The film captures the essence of Major Mukund Varadharajan and his wife Indhu's journey, love, sacrifice, and the immense personal losses faced during Major Varadharajan's courageous service to the nation.

