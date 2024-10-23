Netflix gives sneak peek into Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia and Jimmy Shergill 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar'

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT Netflix gives sneak peek into 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar'

Netflix and Bollywood filmmaker Neeraj Pandey are teaming up again to deliver to audiences the high-octane criminal drama titled 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar'. In anticipation of the film's debut, Netflix has released an intense behind-the-scenes look at its production. The film, produced by Friday Storytellers, stars a talented ensemble cast including Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Rajeev Mehta.

Netflix's first peek

This first peek provides a taste of the cast's outstanding performances, as well as a preview of the captivating suspense and high-stakes pursuit that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats until the very end. This exclusive behind-the-scenes look sets the stage for a gripping experience ahead, leaving audiences eager for the film’s global release on Netflix. Watch the video here:

Here's what the filmmaker said

The film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', directed by Neeraj Pandey and produced by Shital Bhatia, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in main roles, has recently begun streaming on Prime Video. Fans may look forward to the next film under their banner, Friday Filmworks, since it will be released soon.

Bhatia shared some interesting details on the project, stating that it's doing well, adding, "It's coming together beautifully. I actually watched it last night and am quite thrilled about its release. It should be available in the next few months, and I hope you enjoy it." Netflix describes the film as "a globe-trotting adventure and the heist of the century!"

On the work front

Avinash Tiwari was last seen in Kunal Khemu's direcotiral debut 'Madhgaon Express'. He will next be seen in Boman Irani's directorial debut 'The Mehta Boys'. On the other hand, Tamannaah Bhatia who rocked the audience with her dancing in Stree 2's 'Aaj Ki Raat' was last seen opposite John Abraham in 'Veda'.

