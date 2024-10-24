Boman Irani wins Best Actor Award for 'The Mehta Boys' at IFFSA Toronto, check full list of winners

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Boman Irani giving winning speech at IFFSA Toronto 2024

Versatile actor Boman Irani has bagged the Best Actor Male award in the feature film category at the International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA) Toronto 2024. Boman clinched the award for his performance in his latest release, The Mehta Boys. Sharing a post on Instagram, IFFSA Toronto wrote, ''Best Actor Male Feature Film – Boman Irani for The Mehta Boys. Boman Irani brings to life a complex character with a deft blend of humor and depth, engaging audiences from the very first scene.''

See the post:

About the film

The Mehta Boys is Boman Irani's directorial debut, and the film was also recently screened at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival. In the film, Boman portrays a father navigating the emotional ups and downs of his relationship with his son. The cast, including Avinash Tiwary and Shreya Chaudhary, were present at the festival, along with co-writer Alex Dinelaris and producers Danesh Irani of Irani Movietone and Anikta Batra of Chakboald Ltd. The movie is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video.

Full list of winners

Best Actor Male Feature Film - Boman Irani (The Mehta Boys)

Best Director Feature Film - Imtiaz Ali (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Feature Film - Payal Kapadia (All We Imagine As Light)

Best Actor Female Feature Film - Kani Kusruti (All We Imagine As Light)

Best Short Film - Lorena Lourenco (Stitched)

Best Short Film - Shivam Shankar (Bhedh Bakari Bhoot)

Best Director Short Film - Ramazan Kilic (Things Unheard Of)

Best Canadian Short Film - Anubhav Singh (It Happens To Us)

Best Actor Short Film - Anjali Patil (Veni)

