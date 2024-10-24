Tom Holland gives MAJOR Spider-Man 4 update, movie to begin filming on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Spider-Man 4 will be headlined by Tom Holland.

Tom Holland, who will be reprising the role of Spider-Man in the upcoming edition, has shared a major update about the fourth film in the series. The actor recently featured on a popular TV chat show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During an appearance on the show on Tuesday night, Holland confirmed that his fourth Spider-Man movie is happening, and even has a production start date. ''Next summer, we start shooting. Everything's good to go, we're nearly there. Super exciting. I can't wait," Holland said on the show.

Holland's most recent Spider-Man film, 2021's No Way Home, saw his superhero teaming up with previous Spideys Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, a major secret that Holland had to keep from Fallon the last time he was on the show. "You totally, without a doubt, professionally lied to us all," Fallon said. "But I will say, it was worth it."

Holland described filming with Maguire and Garfield as the "highlight of my career" and discussed how they were able to keep the news hidden from fans for so long. "We were in a bubble," Holland said. "Tobey and Andrew would come to set in like a cloak, it was like something out of Star Wars. It was hilarious."

Meanwhile, Holland is also making headlines for his upcoming collaboration with Christopher Nolan for a film. Nolan wrote the screenplay and will be directing the movie, which Universal Pictures will distribute. The studio has set a release date of July 17, 2026. However, the plot details of the film are kept under wraps. Nolan is producing the film alongside his wife, Emma Thomas, under their Syncopy production company.

