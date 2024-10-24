Choreographer Jani Master granted bail by Telangana High Court in sexual assault case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jani Master

Jani Master, who was arrested in the sexual assault case, has been granted bail by the Telangana High Court. Jani Master, a well-known and National Award-winning choreographer, was accused of sexual assault by a woman who worked with him. He was arrested last month by the Cyberabad Police after a tip was received and three different teams were sent to Nellore, Goa and Bengaluru. He was finally arrested in Bengaluru.

The Cyberabad police have registered a case against Jani Master after the woman alleged sexual assault by him during outdoor shoots. The Raidurgam police registered a zero FIR based on her complaint and transferred it to the Narsingi police station where she resides.

According to police, a case was also registered under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused. Meanwhile, a panel was formed by the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce also launched a probe into allegations of sexual harassment against Jani Master.

Later, the Telangana State Commission for Women chairperson Nerella Sharada said that the complainant in the case approached the Commission. Nerella assured her of action and to provide police protection. The Commission also extended necessary help, on behalf of the panel.

The issue also assumed political colour after Telangana BJP Mahila Morcha issued a statement that the party considers it a "Love Jihad" case. The Jana Sena party, led by Pawan Kalyan, has asked Jani Master to stay away from its programmes given the case registered against him. Jani Master had campaigned for the party in the recently concluded polls.

(Inputs by Surekha)