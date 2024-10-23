India's longest Vande Bharat Express from Delhi to Patna to start on Oct 30: Check timing, fare, other details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vande Bharat Express

With the festive season of Chhath Puja approaching, Indian Railways is all set to launch India's longest Vande Bharat Express train between Delhi and Patna. The train will be launched on October 30. Crossing approximately 994 kilometres, this will be India’s longest Vande Bharat Express, offering passengers a fast, comfortable, and luxurious travel option across multiple states.

Vande Bharat Express: Check travel distance

The longest Vande Bharat Express train from Delhi to Patna will cover the distance in 11 hours and 35 minutes. Other trains such as Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express takes 11 hours and 55 minutes, while the New Delhi-Rajendra Nagar Tejas Rajdhani covers the same route in 11 hours and 30 minutes.

Passengers should take note that this train service will not offer sleeper accommodation, as it operates as a seated train.

Vande Bharat Express: Key stoppages

The Railway Ministry has confirmed that the special train will run on a trial basis with stops at Arrah, Buxar, DDU, Prayagraj, and Kanpur.

Vande Bharat Express: Check full schedule

The Vande Bharat Express train service will start from New Delhi on October 30 and continue on November 1, 3, and 6. On return, the train will depart from Patna to Delhi on November 2, 4, and 7.

The new Vande Bharat Express train will leave New Delhi around 8:25 AM, making its way through Kanpur, Prayagraj, and Buxar, reaching Arrah Junction by 7:10 PM and concluding its journey at Patna by 8 PM. On return, the train will depart from Patna at 7:30 AM, arrive at Arrah Junction at 8:07 AM, and reach Delhi by 7 PM.

Vande Bharat Express: Check ticket fare

The ticket prices for Vande Bharat service are set at Rs 2,575 for an AC chair car and Rs 4,655 for an AC executive chair car. Interestingly, the fare includes complimentary tea, breakfast, and dinner.

With this new train, Indian Railways plans to enhance travel convenience during one of the busiest times of the year, ensuring that passengers can celebrate the festive season with ease.