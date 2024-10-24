Chunav Manch: BJP leader Rahul Narwekar takes centrestage, says 'His decision on Shiv Sena was correct'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rahul Narwekar

Chunav Manch: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rahul Narwekar said that his decision on Shiv Sena was correct and in accordance with the Constitution. Narwekar, who is a lawyer by training, also said the judiciary is well aware of its responsibilities and duties. A decision regarding the disqualification of MLAs is the prerogative of the speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Maharashtra speaker Rahul Narwekar said. In June June 21, 2022, Rahul Narwekar had declared the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was the 'real Shiv Sena'.

Rahul Narwekar, who participated in the Chunav Manch which is being held in Mumbai, said that during his tenure as Speaker, the session was the most productive, and the maximum bills were passed. He said, "I have been made the speaker not by BJP or Shiv Sena but by the Maharashtra assembly. I represent all the 288 MLAs of the assembly."

Talking highly about his party, he said that BJP is the only nationalist party in India which takes everyone along in any decision-making exercise. He also said that BJP's ideology is very clear that whoever thinks in favour of the nation can come along with the BJP.

On seat distribution

Rahul Said that Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Congress are delaying the names as there is a dearth of candidates in their parties which is not the case with the BJP. Rahul Narwekar is confident that the Mahayuti alliance including Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, the BJP and Ajit Pawar's NCP is going to emerge victorious in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. He also added that the alliance is going to win more than 175 seats in the upcoming election. He also added that the MVA alliance is very unsure of any of its decisions and hence is jittery.

On Hindutva

Rahul Narwekar emphasised that the BJP is not going to abandon Hindutva ever. Coming down heavily on Uddhav Thackeray said, "He is the last man from whom I will take any lessons on Hindutva. He has no right to talk about Hindutva the moment he joined hands with the Congress."

About his opponents

Rahul Narwekar said he does feel Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi worthy enough to react to their comments.

BJP leader Rahul Narwekar is the current speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Narwekar began his political career with the Shiv Sena, where he served as a spokesperson for the youth wing for 15 years. However, he left the party in 2014 when he was denied a ticket for the Lok Sabha election. He then joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). In 2019, Narwekar again switched to the BJP and successfully contested the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election from the Colaba constituency.