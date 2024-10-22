International stuttering awareness day 2024: Five ways to help your child to stop stutter

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Read International stuttering awareness day 2024 special here

International Stuttering Awareness Day was first named in 1998. This day is celebrated every year on October 22 to make people aware of this speaking disorder. This time this day is being celebrated with the theme 'One Size Does Not Fit All'. Let us know in detail about this disorder. For the unversed, stuttering is not a disease but only a speech disorder that is caused by a disruption in the speed of speech. This problem often starts appearing in childhood, which can persist till adulthood or it can improve with age. Hence, let's have a look at ways to help your child to stop stuttering.

Early care

It is very important to identify and deal with stuttering in children. The sooner it is paid attention to, the greater the chances of preventing its condition from worsening or getting rid of it in the child.

Behavioural therapy

Some people may benefit from behavioural therapy such as cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT) or desensitization techniques and reducing anxiety as a cause of stuttering. This can improve the condition.

Electronic devices

Some electronic devices such as delayed auditory feedback (DAF) devices or speech restructuring software can be used to overcome stuttering and improve clear speech.

Continuous practice

Continuous practice and patience are usually required to overcome stuttering. Also, continuous use of speech techniques and methods explained in the therapy used to improve speaking ability will have to be done.

Awareness and adoption

Accepting stuttering and being aware of it can be helpful. Stuttering is not a measure of one's intelligence or ability. Many successful people have managed to overcome their stuttering quite well.

There is no definite 'cure' for stuttering, but it can be improved to a great extent. Treatment efforts should be aimed at improving the way the person with it can cope with his condition, improve his communication skills and overall improve his quality of life. Therefore, a person with stuttering should seek the help of a speech therapist or healthcare professional for appropriate and individually tailored treatment methods.

