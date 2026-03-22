Saudi Arabia expels Iranian military attache, orders them to leave within 24 hours

New Delhi:

In a strong response to what it called the "blatant" Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations, Saudi Arabia declared five Iranian diplomats, including the military attache, as “persona non grata” on Sunday. The Kingdom gave them 24 hours to leave the country, further escalating tensions in an already volatile region.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the continuous Iranian assaults, calling them a “flagrant violation” of international law, the principles of good neighborliness, and the United Nations Security Council’s resolution 2817 (2026). In its statement, the ministry also stressed that the attacks go against the values of “Islamic brotherhood” and the core principles of the Islamic faith.

The expulsion of the Iranian diplomats comes as Saudi Arabia warns of serious consequences if the attacks continue. The Kingdom reaffirmed its stance, stating that Iran’s actions could escalate the conflict further and damage diplomatic relations now and in the future.

“The Kingdom will take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, security, and national interests,” the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared, citing Article 51 of the UN Charter, which allows nations to defend themselves.

Drone and missile attacks continue

Hours after the diplomatic expulsion, Saudi Arabia reported new military threats from Iran. The Kingdom intercepted several drones in the eastern region and reported three ballistic missiles launched towards the capital, Riyadh. One missile was intercepted, while the other two fell in uninhabited areas, causing no casualties.

Despite the growing threats, Saudi Arabia has reiterated its resolve to defend its territory and citizens. The Kingdom has made it clear that it will not hesitate to take further actions to ensure the protection of its airspace, residents, and resources.