Pyxis Pioneer, cargo ship carrying LPG from US, arrives at Mangalore Port amid West Asia tensions

Bengaluru:

Amid concerns of an LPG shortage due to the ongoing West Asia conflict, a fresh consignment of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has reached India from the US. The cargo vessel Pyxis Pioneer, carrying LPG from Nederland in Texas, arrived at New Mangalore Port on Sunday morning.

Pyxis Pioneer arrives with 47,236 tonnes LPG

According to the New Mangalore Port Authority's Daily Vessel Position, the Singapore-flagged tanker, with a gross tonnage of 47,236 tonnes, docked at Berth No. 13 at around 6 am. The vessel had sailed from the Port of Nederland, Texas, on February 14 and is scheduled to discharge 16,714 tonnes of LPG for Aegis Logistics Ltd. at the port before departing early Monday.

The three-week-long war in the Middle East disrupted energy supplies to India, leading to initial curtailment in LPG supplies to commercial establishments like hotels to prioritize supplies to household kitchens.

Indian vessels pass through Strait of Hormuz

Earlier, on March 18, the crude oil tanker Jag Laadki, carrying around 80,800 metric tonnes of crude, docked at Mundra Port. In addition, two LPG carriers -- Nanda Devi, which brought about 47,000 metric tonnes of LPG to Vadinar Port, and Shivalik, which reached Mundra-- have also recently delivered supplies to the country.

These shipments have arrived at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions, with Iran having assured safe passage for Indian vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, even as it warned of possible strikes targeting port areas in the United Arab Emirates.

India remains heavily dependent on imports for its energy needs, sourcing around 88 per cent of its crude oil, 50 per cent of natural gas, and nearly 60 per cent of LPG from overseas. Prior to the escalation following the US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28, a significant share of these imports came from Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Also Read: Jag Laadki tanker reaches Gujarat's Mundra port with 80,800 metric tonnes of crude oil

Also Read: Nanda Devi tanker arrives at Gujarat's Vadinar Port with 47,000 metric tonnes of LPG after Shivalik