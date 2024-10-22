5 Yoga asanas to prevent yourself from harmful effects of air pollution and breathing difficulties

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Yoga asanas for better breathing.

The winter season is on the verge to begin and people have already started experiencing bad air quality in Delhi NCR region. The air quality is expected to downgrade more in the coming days, as the festival of Diwali is also set to arrive towards the end of this month. To overcome these conditions, one must do Yoga daily to protect their lungs from such poisonous air. Check out the curated list of Yoga asanas which will stregthen your lungs and prevent you from the harmful effects of air pollution.

Yog Guru Swami Ramdev recommends following Yoga on a daily basis. According to him, yoga is an effective way to deal with air pollution, which makes your lungs, liver and kidneys healthy and also strengthens the immune system.

Yoga asanas for better lungs health

Ustrasana - Doing Ustrasana for some time every day keeps your lungs strong. By doing this yoga, kidneys and liver also become healthy. Start this Yoga asana by doing it for half to one minute in the morning.

Ardha Ustrasana - Those who find it difficult to do Ustrasana, can easily do Ardha Ustrasana. This is a good Yoga practice to strengthen the lungs and also keep the whole body healthy.

Gaumukhasana - Doing this asana makes the lungs healthy and also provides relief from problems like gastric, and cervical pain. Doing Gaumukhasana keeps the digestive system absolutely fit and also improves posture and relieves problems of fatigue, stress, and anxiety.

Bhujangasana - This Yoga asana is considered best for the lungs. Doing Bhujangasana makes the lungs healthy and strong and helps in getting rid of lung-related problems. Along with this, this Yoga practice also proves beneficial for the liver.

Markatasana - This asana is also good for the lungs. Apart from this, it helps in making the spine flexible and eliminates joint pain from the root. It also provides relief from back pain and stomach pain.

Vakrasana - Doing this asana gives relief from lung-related problems. Kidneys and liver become healthy and belly fat also reduces with this asana.