Swiggy launches 'Seal' badge to ensure food hygiene and quality among restaurant partners

Swiggy 'Seal' badge: Online food delivering firm Swiggy has introduced 'Swiggy Seal', a new initiative, that will help in maintaining hygiene and protecting food quality standards among restaurant partners on its platform. The initiative, currently operational in Pune, is set to be gradually expanded throughout November, eventually reaching over 650 cities across India.

In a statement, Swiggy said, "Since the program's launch two weeks ago, restaurant partners have shown high interest, with hundreds of requests for hygiene audits already received. Should any concerns arise about a restaurant holding the Seal, Swiggy will thoroughly review the feedback and may revoke the badge if the restaurant fails to maintain the established standards."

'Swiggy Seal' badge

As part of the initiative, the 'Swiggy Seal' badge will be displayed on restaurant menu pages to highlight establishments with a proven record of providing hygienic, high-quality meals in premium packaging.

"Leveraging insights from over 7 million verified customer reviews in the past six months, the Swiggy Seal program aims to elevate restaurant hygiene practices. It offers restaurant partners comprehensive insights and actionable support to ensure the delivery of hygienic, well-cooked food in high-quality packaging," Swiggy stated.

Through this initiative, Swiggy will share detailed, verified customer review-based feedback with restaurant partners, focusing on key areas like contamination prevention, optimal cooking and packaging quality. The insights will enable restaurants to identify areas of improvement and implement effective hygiene practices.

The food delivery platform has teamed up with FSSAI-accredited agencies, including Eurofins and Equinox, to offer restaurants access to professional hygiene audits at exclusive rates.

