Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL KL Rahul during the IPL game in Delhi on May 14, 2024

The star Indian cricketer KL Rahul is reportedly looking to skip a potential retention offer from Lucknow Super Giants and is expected to enter the IPL 2025 mega auction.

According to a report from ESPNCricinfo, the LSG skipper has not shown any commitment to accepting a retention offer but the final decision hasn't been made yet. All franchises can retain up to six players and the deadline to submit the retention list is October 31.

More to follow...