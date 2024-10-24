Jaishankar's stern warning at BRICS Summit: 'Without exception, there should be zero tolerance for terrorism'

Follow us on Image Source : AP External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at BRICS Summit in Kazan

Kazan: India has once again reaffirmed its firm position on defeating terrorism at the BRICS Summit. In the latest development, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Thursday, said that international law should be adhered to, without exception and emphasised there should be "zero tolerance" for terrorism. Speaking at the 16th BRICS Summit in BRICS plus format, in Kazan, Jaishankar underscored that addressing conflicts and tensions effectively has been a particular need of the day. He echoed Prime Minister Modi's most popular statement: "This is not an era of war" at the global summit in Kazan. "Disputes and differences must be settled by dialogue and diplomacy. Agreements, once reached, must be scrupulously respected. International law should be adhered to, without exception and there should be zero tolerance for terrorism," said Jaishankar.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi, in a veiled attack on China, said the world should be united against terrorism and added, "There is no place for double standards on such a serious issue". The staunch statement from PM Modi came at the Closed Plenary Session of the 16th BRICS Summit when the member nations gathered to address the ongoing concerns. "We all have to be united and cooperate strongly to deal with terrorism and terror financing. There is no place for double standards on such a serious issue," said PM Modi at the BRICS Summit.

India raises grave concerns over West Asia conflict

Meanwhile, Jaishankar raised grave concerns over the ongoing conflict in West Asia and said there has been widespread anxiety that the battle would spread further in the region. He noted the conflict has impacted the maritime trade. Notably, Houthi rebels carried out multiple attacks on cargo ships moving in the Red Sea. "The human and material consequences of further escalation are truly serious. Any approach has to be fair and durable, leading to a two-state solution," he said.

"We face the paradox that even as forces of change have advanced, some longstanding issues have only become more complex. On the one hand, there is a steady diversification of production and consumption. Nations that attained independence from colonialism have accelerated their development and socio-economic progress. New capabilities emerged, facilitating the harnessing of more talent. This economic, political and cultural rebalancing has now reached a point where we can contemplate real multi-polarity," he noted.

It is worth mentioning Israel has been engaged in war with multiple countries-- Gaza, Lebanon and Iran. More than 42,000 people have already been killed in Gaza.

Also Read: India's BIG diplomatic victory in Kazan: PM Modi, Xi signal efforts to repair ties | What's next?