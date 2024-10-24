India's BIG diplomatic victory in Kazan: PM Modi, Xi signal efforts to repair ties | What's next?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Russian President (Centre) and Chinese President XI Jinping (R) at the BRICS Summit

Kazan: India has achieved a big diplomatic victory in Russia's Kazan after years of negotiations on border issues with China. The major development came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday endorsed the India-China agreement on patrolling and disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and issued directions to revive various bilateral dialogue mechanisms, signalling attempts to normalise ties that were hit by a deadly military clash in 2020. In the nearly 50-minute meeting held on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit here, PM Modi underscored the importance of properly handling differences and disputes and not allowing them to disturb peace and tranquillity in border areas and that mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity should remain the basis of the relations.

First bilateral talks between PM Modi and Xi Jinping

In their first structured talks in nearly five years, PM Modi and Xi also instructed the revival of the stalled Special Representatives' dialogue mechanism on the boundary question at an early date, holding that it can play a critical role in the maintenance of peace and tranquillity along the frontier. The two leaders underlined the need to progress bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, enhance strategic communication and explore cooperation to address developmental challenges, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Following the talks, PM Modi posted on 'X': "India-China relations are important for the people of our countries, and for regional and global peace and stability. Mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity will guide bilateral relations."

Respect for each other's sensitivities

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, at a media briefing, said both Modi and Xi stressed that India and China can have a "peaceful, stable and beneficial bilateral relationship" with maturity and wisdom, and by showing mutual respect for each other's sensitivities, interests, concerns and aspirations. Referring to New Delhi's consistent position on the eastern Ladakh row, Misri said restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas will create space for returning towards the path of normalisation of bilateral relations between the two sides.

"This meeting happened, as you are all aware, close on the heels of the disengagement and patrolling agreement and the resolution of issues that had arisen in the India-China border areas in 2020," he said. "Naturally, the two leaders welcomed the agreement reached between the two sides through sustained dialogue over the last several weeks in diplomatic as well as military channels," he added. The two leaders also reviewed the state of bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, Misri said. "They were of the view that stable bilateral relations between India and China, the two largest nations on earth, will have a positive impact on regional and global peace and prosperity," he said.

The ties between the two Asian giants nosedived significantly following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

India-China border agreement

On Monday, India and China firmed up an agreement on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, in a major breakthrough to end the over four-year standoff. In his opening remarks at the meeting, PM Modi said the India-China relationship is very important not only for the people of the two countries but also for global peace, stability and progress. "We welcome the consensus reached on issues that have arisen in the last four years on the border. Maintaining peace and stability on the border should remain our priority," he said

"Mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity should remain the basis of our relations. I am sure we will talk with an open mind and our discussions will be constructive," he said. On his part, Xi said the people in the two countries and the international community are paying great attention to the meeting. "It's important for both sides to have more communication and cooperation, properly handle our differences and disagreements and to facilitate each other's pursuit of development aspirations," he said.

Depsang and Demchowk- Centrepoint

Replying to a question on whether the patrolling and disengagement agreement will cover issues at Depsang and Demchowk, Misri indicated that both friction points are part of the pact. "The statements that I have made over the last 48 to 72 hours, I think the answer should be quite clear," he said. Misri also elaborated on the Special Representatives' dialogue mechanism.

"The two leaders noted that the special representatives on the India-China boundary question have a critical role to play in the resolution of the boundary question and for the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas," he said. "Accordingly, they (Modi and Xi) instructed the special representatives to meet at an early date and to continue their efforts in this regard," Misri said.

India's Special Representative for the dialogue is NSA Ajit Doval while the Chinese side is headed at the talks by Foreign Minister Wang Yi. "They have not had a round of talks in the Special Representatives format since December 2019. So following today's meeting we hope to schedule the next round of the SRs talks at an appropriate date," Misri said. "As we have maintained during the last four years, the restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas will create space for returning us towards the path of normalisation of our bilateral relations," Misri said.

What's next for India-China?

The foreign secretary said, "officials will now take the next steps to discuss enhancing strategic communication and stabilising bilateral relations by utilising the relevant official bilateral dialogue mechanisms, including at the level of our respective foreign ministers." The two leaders also briefly reviewed regional and international developments of mutual concern and interest. "They agreed to maintain close communication in this regard. Naturally, they also had a very productive exchange on BRICS and the potential for India and China to enhance cooperation on this particular platform," Misri said.

"In closing, Prime Minister Modi also assured India's full support to China's SCO presidency in 2025," he said. The Ministry of External Affairs also issued a statement on Modi-Xi talks. "Welcoming the recent agreement for complete disengagement and resolution of issues that arose in 2020 in the India-China border areas, Prime Minister Modi underscored the importance of properly handling differences and disputes and not allowing them to disturb peace and tranquility," it said.

The MEA said the two leaders affirmed that stable, predictable, and amicable bilateral relations between India and China, as two neighbours and the two largest nations on earth, will have a positive impact on regional and global peace and prosperity. "It will also contribute to a multi-polar Asia and a multi-polar world," it said. "The leaders underlined the need to progress bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, enhance strategic communication and explore cooperation to address developmental challenges," it said.

