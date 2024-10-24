India TV Chunav Manch: Prasad Lad, Rais Shaikh take the stage | LIVE updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Chunav Manch.

Mumbai: Prasad Lad, Vice President of the BJP for Maharashtra state unit and Rais Shaikh, member of Maharashtra Assembly, attended the India TV Chunav Manch and responded to various questions related to Maharashtra Assembly elections. The discussions from these panelists comes at a time when various parties are announcing their candidates for the polls and the state is getting ready for the Assembly elections.

Know all about Maharashtra Assembly polls

As the term of the Maharashtra assembly will end on November 26, 2024, the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Legislative Assembly elections for Maharashtra, along with Jharkhand. As per the EC announcement, the elections in Maharashtra will be held on November 20 and the results will be declared on November 23.

Notably, the Maharashtra assembly comprises 288 members who are directly elected from single-seat constituencies, and this year, the assembly polls are expected to be a two-way fight between the ruling Mahayuti Alliance of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde and NCP-Ajit Pawar, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition of the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP-Sharad Pawar, and the Congress.