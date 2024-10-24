Thursday, October 24, 2024
     
IND-W vs NZ-W Live Score: Women in Blue look to draw first blood in ODI series opener against White Ferns

IND-W vs NZ-W 1st ODI Live Score: The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would like to leave the disappointment of the T20 World Cup campaign behind and make a statement in the first ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 24, 2024 12:13 IST
India women vs New Zealand women 1st ODI Live Score
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND INDIA TV India women vs New Zealand women 1st ODI Live Score.

IND-W vs NZ-W 1st ODI Live Score: India women face newly crowned T20 world champions White Ferns in Ahmedabad

After a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Women in Blue are back in action and take on the new T20 world champions New Zealand in a three-match ODI series. Pce-bowling allrounders Sayali Satghare, and Saima Thakor, leg-spinner Priya Mishra and middle-order batter Tejal Hasabnis are the new faces in India's ODI set-up for the series.

Match scorecard

IND-W vs NZ-W Live Score: Women in Blue look to draw first blood in ODI series opener against White Ferns

  • Oct 24, 2024 12:13 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    IND-W vs NZ-W Live Score: Women in Blue all in readiness for the ODI series

    The Women in Blue put in hard yards in the lead-up to the first ODI and look prepared for the series.

  • Oct 24, 2024 12:09 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    IND-W vs NZ-W Live Score: Changes for India for the ODI series against New Zealand

    1. Asha Sobhana unavailable because of an injury
    2. Pooja Vastrakar rested
    3. Richa Ghosh to sit for her class 12 board exams
    4. Pace-bowling Sayali Satghare included
    5. Pace-bowling allrounder Saima Thakor included
    6. Batter Tejal Hasabnis included
    7. Leg-spinner Priya Mishra included
  • Oct 24, 2024 11:59 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Changes for the T20 world champions for the ODI series against India

    1. Lauren Down in - Leigh Kasperek out
    2. Polly Inglis in - Rosemary Mair out
  • Oct 24, 2024 11:55 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Can the new T20 world champions hit the ground running?

    After a phenomenal run in the UAE which culminated in the T20 World Cup triumph, the White Ferns now have a new challenge in the form of the three-match ODI series in India. Will they be able to ace it? Only time will tell.

  • Oct 24, 2024 11:45 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India women vs New Zealand women first ODI match. It is the first of the three-match series to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates. 

