IND-W vs NZ-W Live Score: Women in Blue look to draw first blood in ODI series opener against White Ferns

The Women in Blue put in hard yards in the lead-up to the first ODI and look prepared for the series.
After a phenomenal run in the UAE which culminated in the T20 World Cup triumph, the White Ferns now have a new challenge in the form of the three-match ODI series in India. Will they be able to ace it? Only time will tell.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India women vs New Zealand women first ODI match. It is the first of the three-match series to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates.
Top News
Related Cricket News
Latest News