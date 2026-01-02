Usman Khawaja to retire from international cricket after fifth Ashes Test in Sydney Australia opener Usman Khawaja has confirmed that he will retire from international cricket after the fifth and final Ashes Test in Sydney against England. Notably, he had made his Test debut at the same venue back in 2011 and will bow out of international cricket after playing 88 Tests.

Sydney:

Usman Khawaja has announced that he will retire from international cricket after fifth and final Ashes Test against England in Sydney. He has so far played 87 Tests for Australia and scored 6206 runs at an average of 43.39 with 16 centuries and 28 fifties to his name. Khawaja confirmed the development in a press conference today, with the Sydney Test set to be played from Sunday (January 4).

"I've been thinking about it, not wholly, but for a while. Moving into this series, I kind of had an inkling in my head that this would be the last series," Khawaja said while speaking to the reporters at the SCG press room. He revealed that the head coach, Andrew McDonald, was keen on him playing in the India tour in 2027.

However, the southpaw stated that not getting picked for the Adelaide Test initially was a sign for him to understand that it was time to step away from the game. Notably, Khawaja ended up playing in Adelaide with Steve Smith falling ill at the last minute. "I talked to Rachel [Khawaja's wife] about it a fair bit, and I knew this was a big chance. I didn't leave the door fully shut, because I knew there was a chance I could play on. I know [coach] Andrew McDonald even right til the very end, when I told him a few days ago, he was still thinking about how I could get to India [in 2027].

"I'm glad I get to leave on my own terms, with a little bit of dignity and go out at the SCG where I love. But I think the start of the series was a pretty tough time. Then going into Adelaide and not being picked initially for the game, that was probably a sign for me to day, all right, it's time to move on," the left-handed batter added.

Khawaja reveals he contemplated retirement in Boxing Day Test last summer

Usman Khawaja also revealed that he contemplated retirement multiple times during his career included during the India series last summer. He had also told the head coach about retiring after the Boxing Day Test against India. "I said to him, if, at any stage right now, if you want me to retire, I will retire straight away. I have no issue. I'm not hanging on for myself.

"That was the most annoying thing, because I felt people were coming at me, and I felt they were saying I was selfish for staying on. But I wasn't staying on for myself. Andrew McDonald practically said, no, I want you to stay. We need you for Sri Lanka and the World Test Championship. I want you to stay on. And so I did," Khawaja further said.

Usman Khawaja also confirmed that he would continue playing in the Big Bash League (BBL) for Brisbane Heat after his international retirement.

