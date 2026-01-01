Nicholas Lee set to be announced as India women's strength and conditioning coach Former English cricketer Nicholas Lee is all set to be announced as the new strength and conditioning coach of the India women's cricket team. He will take over the role after the conclusion of the WPL (Women's Premier League) 2026.

New Delhi:

In a major development for India women’s cricket team, Englishman Nicholas Lee is all set to take over as the side’s new strength and conditioning coach after the conclusion of the WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2026.

It is worth noting that the WPL is all set to kick off on January 9 and will run until February 5, with the games set to be held in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara. Notably, Lee brings with him a vast amount of experience in coaching in his role, and he will look to take the Women in Blue to new heights.

"Lee will take over as the new strength and conditioning coach of the Indian women’s cricket team after the WPL," a source told PTI on Thursday.

Notably, India women are all set to take on Australia for a multi-format series from February 15 to March 9. The series will come after the conclusion of the WPL, and it could be interesting to see how the players fare in the series after the marquee tournament.

Nicholas Lee’s resume as coach

Speaking of Nicholas Lee, he has a total of 490 runs in 13 first-class matches as a right-handed batter, but it was his stints as the coach that have brought him recognition.

He most recently served as the strength and conditioning coach of the Gulf Giants in the fourth season of the UAE’s ILT20. Furthermore, he was also the strength and conditioning coach of the Afghanistan men’s cricket team from January 2024 to December 2025.

He was also the head of physical performance at the Bangladesh Cricket Board from March 2020 to January 2024. It could be interesting to see how Nicholas Lee takes over with the Indian women’s side and how the side improves in the coming months.

