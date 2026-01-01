'It's really baffing for me': Dilip Vengsarkar slams India's squad selection of New Zealand series Former India cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar took centre stage and talked about how the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) should give more opportunities to star batter Sarfaraz Khan, slamming them for omitting him.

New Delhi:

The Indian team is all set to take on New Zealand in a multi-format series against New Zealand. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took centre stage and announced India’s squad for the upcoming T20I series and for the T20 World Cup 2026 as well.

With the squad announced, former India cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar took centre stage and slammed the Indian team management for not including Sarfaraz Khan in their squad considering the form that he was in.

"You know, the thing is, it's really baffing for me that why he's not pick in any format for India, when he has done well so consistently, even for India also when he got an opportunity. Such a talent has been ignored and neglected. It's a real shame! I watched him and (Devdutt) Padikkal batting together against England in Dharamshala (in the fifth and final Test of that series in Jan-Feb 2024). It was a crucial session. They batted beautifully and forged together an important partnership (97 in 132 balls for the fourth wicket), which ultimately helped India win the Test match,” Vengsarkar told the Times of India.

Vengsarkar talked about how Sarfaraz did not get enough opportunities

Furthermore, Dilip Vengsarkar gave his take on how Sarfaraz Khan did not get enough opportunities to prove his worth. He emphasised how he was dropped after the series against England.

"And after that (home series against England), he didn't get an opportunity (to play another Test). Of course, he was on the tour of Australia (the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy), but he wasn't given a chance at all. And that really baffles me, because he's a good enough player to play in all formats of the game,” he said.

Also Read: