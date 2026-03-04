Advertisement
  SA vs NZ LIVE cricket score: New Zealand opt to bowl first, make two changes; Proteas make three
Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Updated:

South Africa play New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026. Mitchell Santner has won the toss and elected to bowl first. The BlackCaps made two changes in the playing XI as James Neesham and Matt Henry returned to the squad. South Africa made three changes.

South Africa vs New Zealand
South Africa vs New Zealand Image Source : AP
Kolkata:

South Africa to host New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Proteas have played some phenomenal cricket in the ongoing tournament, being unbeaten in the last seven. That includes their win over New Zealand in the group stage as well. However, historically, the side has faltered in knockout games. The players might have to battle the psychological war but as captain Aiden Markram has indicated, there’s no pressure as such, it’s all about going to the ground and giving all they have.

When it comes to New Zealand, the BlackCaps will see the return of Matt Henry. The ace pacer had left India for the birth of his child and only returned last night. Captain Mitchell Santner noted that he is available for selection but a call will be taken before the match.

Meanwhile, both teams have a settled unit and there are no such favourites going into the contest. One may place their bet on South Africa, having their past success over the Kiwis, but in knockout games, the dynamics change and both teams have witnessed that. However, given the pitch is expected to favour the batters and produce a high-scoring contest, a cracking game is expected in the middle. 

 

Live updates :SA vs NZ LIVE cricket score

  • 6:43 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Pitch Report

    "62 meters and 66 meters square boundaries, 74 meters straight. Couple of cracks down the off stump line for the right hander. When you push on them, they move slightly. With the brand new ball, there might be some inconsistent bounce. But as soon as the ball loses its shine, it becomes an absolute beauty. I spoke to the groundsman, he said there was minimal dew the other night. Expect more tonight," analysed Pommie Mbangwa and Aaron Finch.

  • 6:41 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What did David Miller say before the start of the match?

    "You know, there’s a bit of dew around sometimes as well, so that’s taken into consideration. It should be a good wicket. Like I said, let’s adapt as we start. If we bat or bowl first, whatever it is, we kind of sum up the conditions as quick as possible, but I think it will be a good wicket. So it’s just making sure that we do whatever we do first, we do it really well and try and put pressure on to the opposition as quick as possible," Miller said.

  • 6:38 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    South Africa playing XI

    Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

  • 6:37 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    New Zealand playing XI:

    Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

  • 6:37 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Three changes for the Proteas!

    South Africa have made three changes to the playing XI. Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen made their return, as they were rested in Proteas' final Super Eights match against Zimbabwe. 

  • 6:35 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    New Zealand made two changes!

    Mitchell Santner announced that New Zealand have made two changes to the playing XI as Matt Henry and James Neesham return to the squad. 

  • 6:34 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Toss update!

    New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bowl first. He explained that the wicket looks good and chasing could be the easier option.

  • 6:32 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Hello, Hello, Hello!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between South Africa and New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026. Are you guys ready for a high-scoring encounter at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata? Toss is coming up. 

Top News

