SA vs NZ LIVE cricket score: New Zealand opt to bowl first, make two changes; Proteas make three

Kolkata:

South Africa to host New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Proteas have played some phenomenal cricket in the ongoing tournament, being unbeaten in the last seven. That includes their win over New Zealand in the group stage as well. However, historically, the side has faltered in knockout games. The players might have to battle the psychological war but as captain Aiden Markram has indicated, there’s no pressure as such, it’s all about going to the ground and giving all they have.

When it comes to New Zealand, the BlackCaps will see the return of Matt Henry. The ace pacer had left India for the birth of his child and only returned last night. Captain Mitchell Santner noted that he is available for selection but a call will be taken before the match.

Meanwhile, both teams have a settled unit and there are no such favourites going into the contest. One may place their bet on South Africa, having their past success over the Kiwis, but in knockout games, the dynamics change and both teams have witnessed that. However, given the pitch is expected to favour the batters and produce a high-scoring contest, a cracking game is expected in the middle.