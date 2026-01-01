Vishal Jayswal opens up on taking Virat Kohli's wicket in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Gujarat's Vishal Jayswal came forward and talked about the experience of taking Virat Kohli's wicket in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. He also named the IPL team he would like to play for if he gets the chance.

New Delhi:

With Star India batter Virat Kohli having recently featured in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 for Delhi. The veteran showcased his prowess with the bat, notching up runs and scoring a century as well. However, one of the biggest moments from Kohli’s appearance in the tournament came for Gujarat’s Vishal Jayswal.

Taking on Delhi in the tournament, Jayswal managed to dismiss Kohli in what made for quite the memorable moment for the bowler. It is worth noting that Jayswal dismissed Kohli on a score of 77 runs and earned recognition for it as well.

Speaking up on the same, he came forward and talked about how everybody was congratulating him for dismissing Kohli.

“He also had to leave, there wasn’t much time. As soon as the match ended, I wanted his signature on that ball, so I went to meet him. I got his signature on the ball. We didn’t talk much. He just said that I was bowling well, to keep at it, that I was doing a good job, and that I would get more opportunities going forward,” Jayswal said in an interview with KADAK.

“Yes, after the match I got a call from home. Everyone was very happy. They also follow Virat Kohli and know that he is such a big star. Everyone was congratulating me, saying that I did well and brought some recognition and pride. They told me to keep working hard like this,” he added.

Jayswal talked about the possibility of playing the IPL

Furthermore, Vishal talked about how he would love to compete in the IPL (Indian Premier League) if the opportunity ever presents itself. He also named RCB as the side that he would like to play for.

“If I get an opportunity in the IPL, I would prefer to play for RCB. Getting the chance to play alongside Virat bhai would be a very big thing for me. So if I get the opportunity to play, I would like to play for RCB. Yes, I like the RCB team,” he said.

Also Read: