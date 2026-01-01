Mitchell Marsh lights up Hobart, smashes quickfire century against Hurricanes in BBL Star Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh put in a brilliant performance against Hobart Hurricanes in the ongoing BBL (Big Bash League) 2025-26. Scoring a century, Marsh led Scorchers to a high total in the first innings of the game.

Hobart:

The BBL (Big Bash League) 2025-26 continued with Hobart Hurricanes taking on Perth Scorchers. Taking on each other at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart, on January 1. The clash saw Scorchers coming in to bat, and the side was propelled to a huge total thanks to a smashing ton by star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh.

It is worth noting that Marsh opened the innings for Scorchers and scored 102 runs in 58 deliveries. Doing so, he also completed 2000 runs in the BBL. He now has 2031 runs to his name in the tournament, becoming the 25th player in tournament history to achieve the feat.

Notably, Marsh was accompanied by Aaron Hardie, who put in a brilliant performance as well. Hardie performed exceptionally, scoring 94* runs in 43 deliveries. The two knocks were crucial in Scorchers posting a total of 229 runs in the first innings of the game.

Scorchers aim to stay in the running

Speaking of Perth Scorchers in the BBL, the side has played four games in the tournament so far, and it has won two games and lost two. They sit in third place in the standings and will hope to put in another good showing with the ball, hoping to register more points on the board.

It is interesting to note that the score of 229 runs is Perth Scorchers’ joint second-highest inning score in the BBL as well. With a memorable performance with the bat, the visitors will hope for a similar showing with the ball as well.

Notably, the team got off to a brilliant start, taking four wickets by 8.3 overs in the run chase. Hurricanes found themselves in trouble early on and would hope for resilience from the middle order.

