R Ashwin backs Chennai Super Kings to make most of star batter ahead of IPL 2026 Former India international Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and talked about how Chennai Super Kings should make the most of Sarfaraz Khan in the upcoming edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the 19th edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. With the 10 franchises all set with their squads, many experts have been talking about what probable XIs would be featured for each side as the new season of the marquee event kicks off in late March.

Speaking of five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, former India international Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and talked about how the side should look to make the most of India batter Sarfaraz Khan.

It is worth noting that Sarfaraz has been in excellent form of late, and with Chennai having bought him, he would be expected to feature for the side in the IPL.

"100*(47), 52(40), 64(25), 73(22) in the SMAT. That form’s transitioned seamlessly into the Hazare with scores of 55(49) followed by a blistering 157(75) today with 14 sixes. It's particularly impressive how he murders spin in the middle overs with his sweeps and slog sweeps. 'Avan kadhava thattala, idichi odachitu irukaan.' ( He is not knocking on the door, he is breaking it open). CSK should look at riding his purple patch by slotting him into the Playing XII, surely?” Ashwin tweeted.

Chennai Super Kings aim to improve in IPL 2026

Speaking of Chennai Super Kings, the five-time champions had a forgettable season in the IPL 2025. The side finished in last place in the standings after subpar performances throughout the season.

With 14 matches played, the side just won four matches and lost the remaining ten. Finishing with eight points to their name. However, with some good signings made, CSK will look to make the most of IPL 2026, and it could be interesting to see how they bounce back in the upcoming season.

Also Read: