Clashes erupt in Karnataka's Ballari between Congress-KRPP supporters; 1 dead The police said it had to resort to lathi-charge to bring the situation under control. Following the clashes, additional forces have been deployed and the security has been heightened in the area to avoid any further clashes.

Bengaluru:

A violet clash erupted between supporters of a Congress and a Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP) legislator in Karnataka's Ballari district on Thursday evening, leading to the death of one person. The deceased person was a 28-year-old Congress worker. Following the incident, the security was heightened in the area and additional forces were deployed.

Preliminary information states that supporters of Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy, who is a legislator from Ballari City tried to put up banners in front of the residence of KRPP MLA Janardhana Reddy in the Avambhavi area ahead of a Valmiki statue unveiling programme on January 3. Janardhana Reddy's supporters objected to this, leading to an argument between the two sides.

The argument escalated and the two sides clashed with each other, allegedly resorting to stone-pelting. During the clashes, one person was shot and his condition is said to be serious. He is currently getting treated at a hospital.

Blame game erupts

The two sides blamed each other for the violence. Speaking to reporters, Janardhana Reddy alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to murder him by Bharath Reddy and his close aide Satish Reddy. The MLA from Gangavathi Assembly constituency further accused the supporters if Bharath Reddy of firing shots in front of his residence.

He claimed that the gunmen fired four to five rounds.

However, Bharath Reddy denied the charges and blamed Janardhana Reddy for the violence. He said that the KRPP MLA should take the responsibility for the death that has occurred. "Some people do not want Ballari to remain peaceful, and they do not want this Valmiki programme to take place," he said.

Police launch probe

The police said it had to resort to lathi-charge to bring the situation under control. Following the clashes, additional forces have been deployed and the security has been heightened in the area to avoid any further clashes, it added.

A probe has been launched, the police further said, while adding that officials are collecting all evidence and trying to ascertain the sequence of events.

ALSO READ - Karnataka local body polls in 2026, Zilla and Taluk Panchayat elections in 2-3 months: DK Shivakumar