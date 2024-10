Updated on: October 24, 2024 16:14 IST

Bengaluru Building Collapse: Rescue, Restoration work underway at site of building collapse

Fire department officials have started the restoration work at the site of the collapsed building at Huramavu Agara area of Bengaluru on October 24. The collapse of the under-construction building on October 22 at the Horamavu Agara area claimed eight lives.Watch to know more!