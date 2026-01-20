- News
- Video
- Kurukshetra
- Coffee Par Kurukshetra: 5 Tests in 2026, Modi's plan is perfect!
Kurukshetra
Updated on:
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: 5 Tests in 2026, Modi's plan is perfect!
The largest party has today got its youngest president... Narendra Modi also said that his new boss has arrived... This 45-year-old new boss faces five major challenges as soon as he takes office. West Bengal, where the party has yet to form a government despite exerting all its strength, Assam, whe
Advertisement
Advertisement