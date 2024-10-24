OnePlus 13's first look unveiled in unboxing video ahead of its official launch

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 13

The upcoming launch of the OnePlus 13, a flagship smartphone by OnePlus, has been confirmed for the domestic market, specifically in China on October 31. Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, this device is set to replace the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, signifying a significant technological advancement. Notably, the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is expected to be featured in numerous future flagship smartphones. Prior to its release, an unboxing video and teaser video have provided a glimpse of the device.

OnePlus 13 specifications

One of the highlighted features of the OnePlus 13 is its second-generation Tiangong cooling system, designed to effectively manage heat generated during multitasking. This cooling system incorporates a vapour cooling chamber of 9924mm2, utilising a double-layer 2K graphite sheet with thermal conductive gel technology. The company asserts that this advanced cooling system can lower the device's temperature by up to 7 degrees Celsius compared to its predecessor.

The design of the device has been partially revealed in the unboxing and teaser videos, showcasing a distinctive appearance compared to the OnePlus 12. Notable changes include a revamped back panel texture, an iPhone-like button design on the side, and an improved alert slider. Additionally, the phone's display features a curved design.

Expected specifications of the OnePlus 13 include a sizable 6.82-inch 2K LTPO display with a 120Hz high refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. The device is anticipated to feature a triple camera setup with 50MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, and 50MP telephoto cameras, supporting 3x optical zoom. Furthermore, a 32 MP front camera is expected for selfies and video calls. Other notable features include a 6,000mAh battery and support for 50W wireless and 100W wired fast charging.Meanwhile, Realme is preparing to release a new GT series smartphone in India.

The upcoming Realme GT 7 Pro is scheduled to make its debut in China later this month. The company has announced that the smartphone will also be available in India and has provided details about the launch timeline and availability of the handset.

This upcoming smartphone is being promoted as the country’s first flagship model to feature Qualcomm's newly unveiled Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The Indian version of the smartphone is expected to closely resemble the Chinese variant.

