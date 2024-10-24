Thursday, October 24, 2024
     
IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Score: India to bowl first after losing the toss, make three changes for Pune clash

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score: It may still not be a desperation state but India are under pressure going into the second Test against New Zealand in Pune. After conceding the first Test in Bengaluru, India will be keen not just to win some WTC points but also level the series.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Updates: For the first time in probably a decade, India are in a must-win situation in a home Test series. New Zealand with a performance of a lifetime set the cat amongst the pigeons by winning the first Test, forcing India to re-think their strategy with crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points on the line. There was some poor decision-making and captain Rohit Sharma accepted his mistake but it didn't absolve him of the errors India made, especially in the field when the hosts had New Zealand seven down for 251 before they went on to score 402 runs. A loss is a loss and India will be wounded and a bit desperate to start well in the second Test in Pune in order to take early advantage. Follow all the live updates of the IND vs NZ 2nd Test-

  • Oct 24, 2024 9:08 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    1 change for New Zealand; Santner comes in

    Playing XI: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke

  • Oct 24, 2024 9:08 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    3 changes for India; KL Rahul dropped

    Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah

  • Oct 24, 2024 9:07 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    New Zealand opt to bat after winning the toss

    New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat first in the second Test in Pune. Kiwi skipper Tom Latham suggested that the pitch was a bit drier with the colour different in the middle and on the ends and might take turn and hence, batting first when the conditions are the best was the correct option. Indian captain Rohit Sharma also wanted to bat first because of the dry nature of the surface.

  • Oct 24, 2024 9:02 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Any changes in the playing XI?

    India are expected to make a couple of changes to their line-up with Shubman Gill likely to come back and the change in pace combination as well with Mohammed Siraj not doing enough with the ball in home Tests.

  • Oct 24, 2024 8:59 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India realised for the first time it's not all bed of roses

    After eons, the Indian team realised that playing Test cricket at home is not always the bed of roses. Even if they have lost to Australia or England in the past few years, they have come back well but this is a three-match series. New Zealand might be tempted to go hard as they have the lead but they'll just have to be wary of getting overexcited and India will be keen to stamp their authority as well. 

  • Oct 24, 2024 8:54 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd Test between India and New Zealand

    There's something about Test morning that feels beautiful, optimistic and refreshing and the whole of India will hope that the Pune clash against New Zealand is something on those lines after dropping the series opener in Bengaluru. India are under pressure and will be keen to land the first blow. New Zealand would just have to be careful. It has been one of the greatest weeks for New Zealand as a cricketing nation but they'd have to quickly get off the high horse into business. Welcome to our live coverage of the second Test against between India and New Zealand from Pune.

