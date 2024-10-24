IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Score: India to bowl first after losing the toss, make three changes for Pune clash

Playing XI: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke
Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah
New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat first in the second Test in Pune. Kiwi skipper Tom Latham suggested that the pitch was a bit drier with the colour different in the middle and on the ends and might take turn and hence, batting first when the conditions are the best was the correct option. Indian captain Rohit Sharma also wanted to bat first because of the dry nature of the surface.
India are expected to make a couple of changes to their line-up with Shubman Gill likely to come back and the change in pace combination as well with Mohammed Siraj not doing enough with the ball in home Tests.
After eons, the Indian team realised that playing Test cricket at home is not always the bed of roses. Even if they have lost to Australia or England in the past few years, they have come back well but this is a three-match series. New Zealand might be tempted to go hard as they have the lead but they'll just have to be wary of getting overexcited and India will be keen to stamp their authority as well.
There's something about Test morning that feels beautiful, optimistic and refreshing and the whole of India will hope that the Pune clash against New Zealand is something on those lines after dropping the series opener in Bengaluru. India are under pressure and will be keen to land the first blow. New Zealand would just have to be careful. It has been one of the greatest weeks for New Zealand as a cricketing nation but they'd have to quickly get off the high horse into business. Welcome to our live coverage of the second Test against between India and New Zealand from Pune.
