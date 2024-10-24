IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Score: India to bowl first after losing the toss, make three changes for Pune clash

There's something about Test morning that feels beautiful, optimistic and refreshing and the whole of India will hope that the Pune clash against New Zealand is something on those lines after dropping the series opener in Bengaluru. India are under pressure and will be keen to land the first blow. New Zealand would just have to be careful. It has been one of the greatest weeks for New Zealand as a cricketing nation but they'd have to quickly get off the high horse into business. Welcome to our live coverage of the second Test against between India and New Zealand from Pune.