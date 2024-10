IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Score: India to bowl first after losing the toss, make three changes for Pune clash

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/BLACK CAPS/INDIA TV IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Score and Updates

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Cricket Score: India to bowl first after losing the toss, make three changes for Pune clash

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Updates: For the first time in probably a decade, India are in a must-win situation in a home Test series. New Zealand with a performance of a lifetime set the cat amongst the pigeons by winning the first Test, forcing India to re-think their strategy with crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points on the line. There was some poor decision-making and captain Rohit Sharma accepted his mistake but it didn't absolve him of the errors India made, especially in the field when the hosts had New Zealand seven down for 251 before they went on to score 402 runs. A loss is a loss and India will be wounded and a bit desperate to start well in the second Test in Pune in order to take early advantage. Follow all the live updates of the IND vs NZ 2nd Test-