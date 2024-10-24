Priyanka Gandhi declares assets | How much wealth Congress leader, husband Robert Vadra possess?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with husband Robert Vadra

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and her businessman husband's combined net worth is around Rs 78 crore. Priyanka Gandhi, who filed nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, declared assets worth over Rs 12 crore, which include her Rs 5.63 crore house in Shimla, in the election affidavit. The Congress General Secretary has a Rs 5.63 crore house in Shimla. She stated that she has a self-acquired residential property in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, which is presently worth over Rs 5.63 crore.

Robert Vadra's net worth is around Rs 65.54

In the affidavit, the Congress candidate also declared that her husband, Robert Vadra, has movable assets worth over Rs 37.9 crore and immovable assets worth over Rs 27.64 crore.

Priyanka's income is Rs 46.39 lakh in 2023-2024

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had a total income of over Rs 46.39 lakh in the financial year 2023-2024, which includes rental income and interest from banks and other investments.

Priyanka has Honda CRV car gifted by her husband

Giving details of her assets and liabilities in the affidavit, Priyanka said she has movable assets worth over Rs 4.24 crore, which include deposits of varying amounts in three bank accounts, investments in mutual funds, PPF, a Honda CRV car gifted by her husband Robert Vadra, and over 4,400 grams (gross) of gold worth Rs 1.15 crore.

Priyanka's qualification

With a Postgraduate Diploma in Buddhist Studies through distance learning from the University of Sunderland, UK, and a BA (Hons) degree in Psychology from Delhi University, Priyanka has liabilities of Rs 15.

75 lakh.

FIRs against Priyanka

One of the FIRs, registered in 2023 in Madhya Pradesh, is under sections 420 (cheating) and 469 (forgery) of the IPC and is based on a private person's complaint alleging that she posted some misleading tweets, the affidavit said.

The other FIR, registered in 2020 in Uttar Pradesh, is under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC for her alleged protest against the Hathras incident of 2020.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Congress releases list of 7 candidates for Rajasthan assembly by-elections