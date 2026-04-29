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West Bengal Exit Poll 2026 LIVE Updates: All eyes on TMC vs BJP after record turnout in both phases

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Updated:

West Bengal Exit Poll 2026 LIVE: The high-stakes assembly elections concluded today with strong voter participation across both phases, driving anticipation around the exit polls. The first phase recorded an exceptional 93.19% turnout, while the second phase saw over 78.68 per cent polling by 3 pm.

West Bengal Exit Poll 2026 LIVE Updates.
West Bengal Exit Poll 2026 LIVE Updates. Image Source : INDIA TV
Kolkata:

With the second and final phase of the West Bengal assembly elections drawing to a close today, attention has now shifted to the eagerly awaited exit poll projections. The state witnessed an impressive voter response throughout both phases which has intensified speculation over the final outcome. Polling in the first phase on April 23 covered 152 constituencies and saw a remarkable turnout of 93.19 per cent. The second phase, held today across 142 constituencies, also saw steady voter engagement. Over 78 per cent of the 3.21 crore electors exercised their franchise till 3 pm of the final phase of polling in the state. 

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said voters are casting their vote in West Bengal this time in a "fearless atmosphere", which was unimaginable in the past six or seven decades. He also asserted that the assembly poll results on May 4 will further strengthen the resolve of a developed India. The Prime Minister said this is a powerful symbol of the country's Constitution and the strengthening of democracy.

It is worth noting here that the Trinamool Congress delivered a sweeping victory in the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections, securing 213 of the 292 seats. The BJP finished a distant second with 77 seats, while an Independent candidate and the Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party won one seat each. The Left-Congress-ISF alliance had failed to make any gains in the state. 

Stay tuned to India TV for all the latest updates on the Assembly Election Exit Polls 2026

Live updates :West Bengal Exit Poll 2026

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  • 5:26 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    West Bengal Exit Poll: BJP faces real challenge in phase 2 polling

    The final phase of polling in West Bengal is being closely watched, with the BJP eyeing a breakthrough in the ruling Trinamool Congress's most secure stronghold -- South Bengal. Of the 142 seats at stake today, the TMC dominated 123 in 2021, while the saffron party secured 18 and the Indian Secular Front won one. 

  • 5:21 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bengal slipping from Mamata's hands: Locket Chatterjee

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Locket Chatterjee expressed strong confidence in the party's performance in the ongoing elections, stating that the high voter turnout indicates a shift in the state's political landscape. "I have heard that 85% voting has been completed. Very few people are left. The process is going on very peacefully. I think there will be more voting than in the first phase. Everyone should exercise their right. BJP is forming the government," Chatterjee told ANI. 

  • 5:17 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    EC doing 'tandav' in Bengal with BJP: TMC's Mamata Thakur

    Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Thakur cast her vote at a polling booth in Thakurnagar of North 24 Parganas, while saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with the Election Commission of India, is doing "tandav" as polling for the second phase continues across the state. Speaking to reporters after polling, Rajya Sabha MP alleged that money was distributed in the Bagda constituency.

  • 5:12 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    TMC candidate alleges CRPF personnel dragged polling agent outside booth

    Trinamool Congress candidate from Canning Paschim Assembly constituency, Paresh Ram Das, alleged that CRPF personnel beat a TMC polling agent and dragged him outside the booth.  "Pradeep Das, polling agent in one of the booths, who was beaten by the CRPF personnel and dragged outside of the booth, saying that a complaint has been lodged against him...We will complain against the CRPF officer and take legal action against him," Paresh Ram Das said.

  • 5:07 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Suvendu Adhikari alleges attack by TMC workers during booth visit in Bhabanipur

    West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJP candidate from Bhabanipur and Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari, alleged that he was surrounded and attempted to be attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters during his visit to a polling booth in West Bengal amid the 2026 Assembly elections. The incident took place when he arrived to inspect a polling station, following which a group of TMC supporters raised slogans of "Jai Bengal" and allegedly surrounded him.

  • 5:05 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi thanks Bengal's 'great people' for high voter turnout

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed gratitude to the people of West Bengal for the high voter turnout recorded in the second phase of polling, which is currently underway in the state. "I express my gratitude to the great people of Bengal for being aware of their rights and voting in large numbers. There are still several hours left for voting to conclude. I would appeal to the people of Bengal to continue participating in this festival of democracy in the same way," he said.

     

  • 5:03 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    West Bengal elections: All eyes on 'Big Five' urban contests in second phase

    The second phase covers 142 out of 294 seats in West Bengal. The total electorate is around 3.21 crore, with 1,64,35,627 men, 1,57,37,418 women and 792 transgender voters.1,448 candidates are in the fray, including 220 women at 41,001 polling stations, with over 8,000 managed entirely by women. While 142 seats are up for grabs, all eyes are on the 'Big Five' urban contests. Apart from the high-stakes seat of Bhabanipur, Tollyganj, the heart of the Bengali film industry, is a high-profile, star-studded battle

  • 5:00 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    TMC's 'litmus test' in second phase of polling in Bengal

    The main fight in West Bengal in the 2026 elections is between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. The second phase of the polling is widely seen as the 'litmus test' for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), as voting moves into the party's traditional fortresses in South Bengal and Kolkata.

     

  • 4:58 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bhabanipur sees sharp voter deletions after SIR

    Following the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Bhabanipur has recorded the deletion of nearly 51,000 voters --  about 21% of its pre-revision electorate.

  • 4:54 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    People are voting fearlessly in West Bengal this time: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said voters are casting their vote in West Bengal this time in a "fearless atmosphere", which was unimaginable in the past six or seven decades. He also asserted that the assembly poll results on May 4 will further strengthen the resolve of a developed India.

     

  • 4:52 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Chirag Paswan predicts 'big victory' for BJP in Bengal

    Union Minister Chirag Paswan has predicted a "big victory" for the BJP in West Bengal, claiming that the people of the eastern state had become fed up with the "violent, corrupt and dictatorial" rule of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. "The people of West Bengal will vote to get rid of Mamata Banerjee's rule, which has been dictatorial, violent and corrupt. The intensive campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has instilled confidence in the people", claimed Paswan.

  • 4:50 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Shah promises 1 lakh jobs to youths each year if BJP comes to power

    During the high-stakes election campaign leading to the Assembly election in the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah promised one lakh jobs for youths each year based on merit if the BJP won the election. He also promised an "infiltrator-free Bengal" once the BJP is voted to power in the state.

  • 4:48 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Key role of Hindu and women voters

    Political analysts believe that even a slight shift among Hindu and women voters may influence outcomes on 73 of the 142 seats in the second phase of the polling. Urban concerns such as employment, healthcare and education also remain important.

  • 4:46 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Tense atmosphere in South 24 Parganas

    Among the seven districts, North and South 24 Parganas are the most influential, accounting for 64 of the 294 seats. In the previous elections in 2021, TMC swept 58 of these seats. Key areas include Barrackpore, Barasat and Bongaon in the north and Diamond Harbour and Alipur in the south. South 24 Parganas has nearly 35 per cent Muslim population and is witnessing a highly charged campaign environment. Most seats in this phase are expected to see direct contests between the TMC and BJP. 

  • 4:44 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bhabanipur seat draws national spotlight

    The Bhabanipur constituency in Kolkata remains the centre of national attention, where Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee faced BJP heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari. Bhabanipur is often called "Mini India" due to its diverse population. Mamata Banerjee won here by 58,000 votes in the last bypoll, but her margin fell to just 8,000 in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, making this contest extremely competitive.

     

  • 4:41 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Difference between Exit Polls and Opinion Polls

    Opinion polls are carried out before voting begins, sometimes weeks or months in advance, to capture voter mood and anticipate potential trends. Exit polls, however, are conducted on polling day itself, gathering responses from voters right after they cast their ballots. They offer a more immediate snapshot of the electoral pulse.

  • 4:36 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    West Bengal Elections: Why exit polls matter?

    Exit polls play a crucial role in shaping the earliest picture of an election's direction. They provide an initial assessment of which side may be gaining the upper hand and help set the tone for political reactions, market movements and public expectations as the wait for official results begins.

  • 4:36 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    West Bengal Elections: District-wise voter turnout in Phase 1

    District  Voter turnout
    Alipurduar 93.20%
    Bankura          92.55%
    Birbhum   94.51%
    Coochbehar 92.20%
    Dakshin Dinajpur 95.44%
    Darjeeling 88.98%
    Jalpaiguri 94.76%
    Jhargram            92.26%
    Kalimpong           83.04%
    Malda 94.79%
    Murshidabad 93.67%
    Paschim Bardhaman 90.32%
    Paschim Medinipur 92.19%
    Purbo Medinipur 92.75%
    Purulia 91.59%
    Uttar Dinajpur  94.16%
  • 4:28 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bengal records highest-ever voter turnout in phase 1 since Independence

    West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 93.19 per cent in the first phase of the assembly elections, as per the Election Commission. This was also the state's highest-ever percentage since Independence. The polling was held on 152 of the 294 seats in the first phase.

  • 4:28 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    What are exit polls?

    Exit polls aim to predict election outcomes based on voter responses collected after voting. They differ from opinion polls, which are conducted before the announcement of the election schedule. For exit polls, respondents from different age groups, genders, social backgrounds, and regions are asked about their voting choices. However, such predictions have not always proven accurate.

     

  • 4:27 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    West Bengal Exit Poll: Check real-time trends and analysis

    Welcome to India TV's live coverage of the West Bengal 2026 exit polls. Stay tuned for real-time projections, expert insights, on-ground trends, and comprehensive analysis as the state wraps up its final phase of voting.

     

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West Bengal West Bengal Exit Poll 2026 Exit Poll West Bengal Election West Bengal Assembly Elections West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 BJP Tmc Mamata Banerjee Suvendu Adhikari
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