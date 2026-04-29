West Bengal Exit Poll 2026 LIVE Updates: All eyes on TMC vs BJP after record turnout in both phases

Kolkata:

With the second and final phase of the West Bengal assembly elections drawing to a close today, attention has now shifted to the eagerly awaited exit poll projections. The state witnessed an impressive voter response throughout both phases which has intensified speculation over the final outcome. Polling in the first phase on April 23 covered 152 constituencies and saw a remarkable turnout of 93.19 per cent. The second phase, held today across 142 constituencies, also saw steady voter engagement. Over 78 per cent of the 3.21 crore electors exercised their franchise till 3 pm of the final phase of polling in the state.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said voters are casting their vote in West Bengal this time in a "fearless atmosphere", which was unimaginable in the past six or seven decades. He also asserted that the assembly poll results on May 4 will further strengthen the resolve of a developed India. The Prime Minister said this is a powerful symbol of the country's Constitution and the strengthening of democracy.

It is worth noting here that the Trinamool Congress delivered a sweeping victory in the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections, securing 213 of the 292 seats. The BJP finished a distant second with 77 seats, while an Independent candidate and the Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party won one seat each. The Left-Congress-ISF alliance had failed to make any gains in the state.

Stay tuned to India TV for all the latest updates on the Assembly Election Exit Polls 2026