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Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Who will win in Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry?

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Updated:

Exit Poll Results 2026 LIOVE updates: It is important to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has prohibited the release of any exit poll findings until 6:30 pm on Wednesday.

Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates
Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Second phase of West Bengal elections underway on Wednesday with attention now shifting to the exit poll results. When will the exit poll results for West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly elections 2026 be declared? As per the directions from the EC, exit polls will be published only after the voting for all phases are over. During the silence period, all media platforms are barred from publishing or broadcasting any election-related content.

For the exit polls, all media organisations have been issued notification that the conduct of “exit poll and dissemination of their results is prohibited between 7:00 am on April 9, 2026 and 6.30 pm on April 29, 2026.” This clearly suggests that exit poll results for West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are expected to be out on Wednesday, April 29, after 6:30 pm.

In the first phase, West Bengal registered a record voter turnout of nearly 92 per cent amid sporadic incidents of violence, while Tamil Nadu recorded voting of over 84 per cent. The counting for all four states and one Union Territory-Kerala, Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry-will be on May 4.

Stay tuned to India TV for all the latest updates on the Assembly Election Exit Polls 2026

Live updates :Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE

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  • 5:28 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 witness many crucial contests

    The West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 are witnessing several important contests, including Bhabanipur, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (TMC) is seeking re-election against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. Other important candidates include Nisith Pramanik (BJP) from Mathabhanga, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress) from Baharampur, Dilip Ghosh (BJP) from Kharagpur Sadar, Humayun Kabir (JUP) from Rejinagar, Swapan Dasgupta (BJP) from Rashbehari, Tapas Roy (BJP) from Maniktala, Aroop Biswas (TMC) from Tollygunge, Bratyabrata Basu (TMC) from Dum Dum, Arjun Singh (BJP) from Noapara, Papiya Dey Adhikari (BJP) from Tollygunge, Ratna Debnath (BJP) from Panihati, Firhad Hakim (TMC) from Kolkata Port, Madan Mitra (TMC) from Kamarhati, Kunal Kumar Ghosh (TMC) from Beleghata, Manas Ranjan Bhunia (TMC) from Sabang, Goutam Deb (TMC) from Siliguri, Mausam Noor (Congress) from Malatipur, Agnimitra Paul (BJP) from Asansol Dakshin, Shankar Ghosh (BJP) from Siliguri, Udayan Guha (TMC) from Dinhata, and Roopa Ganguly (BJP) from Sonarpur Dakshin, among others. Suvendu Adhikari is again contesting from Nandigram.

  • 5:27 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Why do exit polls differ across agencies?

    Quite often, the polling agencies project different projections because they do not follow identical methodologies and select different polling stations, use different sample sizes, or even frame questions differently during voter interviews. Apart from this, the pollsters vary in how they treat non-responses and how aggressively they apply weighting formulas. Even the vote-to-seat conversion models differ, which leads to noticeably different predictions despite using similar raw data environments.

  • 5:21 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Exit Poll Results Live: What are the key factors to decide West Bengal verdict

    The West Bengal election results could depend on multiple factors such as Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls and the BJP’s infiltration narrative, alongside the decisive role of women voters and welfare-driven support for the TMC. Apart from this, the split of minority votes and any gains by the Left-Congress alliance could further influence the final outcome in West Bengal.

  • 5:16 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Pinarayi Vijayan seeks re-election from Dharmadom

    The Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 are witnessing several important contests, including Dharmadom, where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (CPM) is seeking re-election against the Congress candidate Abdul Rasheed and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) K Ranjith. In Paravur, VD Satheesan (Congress) faces a challenge from CPI's ET Taison and Vathsala Prasanna Kumar of the BJP. Other important candidates include Rajeev Chandrasekhar (BJP) from Nemom, K Surendran (BJP), Sobha Surendran (BJP), KK Shailaja (CPM) from Peravoor, Padmaja Venugopal (BJP) from Thrissur, Ramesh Chennithala (Congress) from Haripad, Chandy Oommen (Congress) from Puthuppally, George Kurian (BJP) from Kanjirappally, PC George (BJP) from Poonjar, K. Muraleedharan (Congress) from Vattiyoorkavu, and others.

  • 5:13 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Why exit polls do not release before voting ends?

    The Election Commission does not allow exit polls to be published before voting ends across all phases is completed, to prevent influencing voters in multi-phase elections. The curb is enforced under Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which bans conducting, publishing, or broadcasting exit polls during the notified period. The restriction from the EC is aimed at ensuring fairness, as early trends could impact voter behaviour before everyone has cast their vote.

    As per the ECI notification, exit poll results can only be released after 6:30 pm. The EC said that the conduct and dissemination of exit polls is prohibited between 7:00 AM on April 9, 2026, and 6:30 PM on April 29, 2026.

  • 5:07 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Puducherry records highest voter turnout of 89.20%

    According to Election Commission, Puducherry recorded the highest turnout of 89.20 per cent among the regions. Voting concluded for crucial polls in Puducherry with the voters coming out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

     

  • 5:06 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Check what happened in 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections

    2021 Results in Kerala:

    Total Seats: 140
    Congress: 21
    IUML: 15
    KC: 2
    KCJ: 1
    RMPI: 1
    Independents: 1
    UDF: 4

  • 5:04 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    What happened in Kerala Assembly Elections in 2021

    2021 Results in Kerala:

    Total Seats: 140
    CPI-M: 62
    CPI: 17
    KCM: 5
    JDS: 2
    NCP: 2
    INL: 1
    LJD: 1
    NSC: 1
    JKC: 1
    NSC: 1
    Congress (Secular): 1
    Independents: 5
    LDF: 99

  • 5:01 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Know all about National Democratic Alliance in Kerala

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Kerala includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) and Twenty20 Party (TTP) of Sabu M Jacob, and others.

  • 5:00 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Know all about Left Democratic Front in Kerala

    The Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala includes the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI), Kerala Congress (Mani), Nationalist Congress Party (SP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Indian Socialist Janata Dal (ISJD), Kerala Congress (B), Indian National League (INL), Congress (Secular), Revolutionary Socialist Party (Leninist), and others.

  • 4:59 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Know all about Congress-led UDF in Kerala

    The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala includes the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the Kerala Congress of PJ Joseph, the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), the Kerala Congress (Jacob), the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI), the Communist Marxist Party (CMP), and others.

     

  • 4:58 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Assam Assembly Elections 2026 witness high-profile VIP contests

    The Assam Assembly Elections 2026 are witnessing several high-profile VIP contests, including Jalukbari, where Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (BJP) is seeking re-election against the Congress candidate Bidisha Neog. In Jorhat, Gaurav Gogoi (Congress) faces a challenge from BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami. Other important candidates include Akhil Gogoi (Raijor Dal) from Sibsagar, Debabrata Saikia (Congress) from Nazira, Pradyut Bordoloi (BJP) from Dispur, Ripun Bora (Congress) from Barchalla, Rajen Gohain (AJP) from Barhampur, Keshab Mahanta (AGP) from Kaliabor, Biswajit Daimary (BJP) from Tamulpur, Badruddin Ajmal (AIUDF) from Binnakandi, Nandita Garlosa (Congress) from Haflong, Atul Bora (AGP) from Bokakhat, and Pramod Boro (UPPL) from Tamulpur, among others.

  • 4:56 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Know all National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Assam

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Assam includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF). The Congress-led Asom Sonmilito Morcha includes the Congress, the Raijor Dal (RD), the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), the All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation.

     

  • 4:53 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    What happened in Assam Assembly Elections in 2021?

    2021 Results in Assam:
    Total Seats: 126
    BJP: 60
    AGP: 9
    UPPL: 6
    NDA: 75

    Mahajot:
    Congress: 29
    AIUDF: 16
    BPF: 4
    CPI-M: 1
    Total: 50

  • 4:51 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    West Bengal: East Burdwan district registers highest turnout

    Overall polling till 3 pm stands at 78.68% and with 83.11%, East Burdwan district registered the highest turnout of voters till 3 pm in the second phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal. On the other hand, Kolkata South witnessed the lowest turnout with 75.38%.

  • 4:49 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    What Happened in West Bengal Assembly Elections in 2021

    The ruling TMC in 2021 had won 123 of these 142 seats, leaving just 18 for the BJP and one for the ISF. For the BJP, breaching this southern fortress remains critical if it hopes to mount a serious challenge for power in the state.

  • 4:49 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    West Bengal records voter turnout of 78.86% till 3 PM

    West Bengal recorded a high voter turnout of over 78.86% till 3 PM in the second and final phase of the 2026 Assembly elections. In the first phase, West Bengal registered 91.78%. The high voter turnout was recorded on Wednesday amid attacks on a few candidates, while tension gripped the Bhabanipur seat briefly as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP's Suvendu Adhikari took swipes at one another in the same booth area.

     

  • 4:46 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 84.69%

    Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 84.69 per cent in its single-phase Assembly election, according to Election Commission. The high voter turnout intensified interest around the exit poll projections, with both the DMK and AIADMK alliances expressing confidence over their performance.

  • 4:45 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    DMK locked in battle with AIADMK-led alliance

    In Tamil Nadu, the high-stakes battle is between the ruling DMK led by Chief Minister MK Stalin and the AIADMK-led alliance. At the same time, actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has added a new variable to the contest.

     

  • 4:43 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Tamil Nadu Elections feature several high-profile "VIP" battles

    The Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 feature several high-profile "VIP" battles, including Kolathur, where Chief Minister MK Stalin (DMK) is seeking re-election against the AIADMK's P Santhana Krishnan. In Edappadi, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (AIADMK) faces a challenge from DMK's C Kasi in his home turf. Other important candidates include Vijay (TVk) from Tiruchirappalli (East) and Perambur, Udhayanidhi Stalin (DMK) from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, V Senthil Balaji (DMK) from Coimbatore South, Nainar Nagendran (BJP) from Sattur, Tamilisai Soundararajan (BJP) from Mylapore, Vanathi Srinivasan (BJP) from Coimbatore North, Premalatha Vijayakhanth (DMDK) from Virudhachalam, L Murugan (BJP) from Avanashi, Durai Murugan (DMK) from Katpadi, Dr Sowmiya Anbumani (PMK) from Dharmapuri, KA Sengottaiyan (TVK) from Gobichettipalayam, D Jayakumar (AIADMK) from Royapuram, Seeman (NTK) from Karaikudi, Vijay Prabhakaran (DMDK) from Virudhunagar, O Panneerselvam (DMK) from Bodinayakkanur and SP Velumani (AIADMK) from Thondamuthur among others.

     

  • 4:33 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Actor Vijay makes electoral debut

    Actor Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) made its electoral debut by contesting all 234 seats solo. Vijay is in the fray from two constituencies, Perambur and Tiruchirappalli (East). Led by Seeman, the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) continues its tradition of contesting all seats independently on a platform of Tamil nationalism.

     

  • 3:48 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    BJP, TMC locked in intense battale in West Bengal

    The main contest in West Bengal is between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress and the Left alliance are also in the fray, but analysts have mainly dubbed the elections as a contest between the BJP and the TMC.

  • 3:46 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Know all about DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu

    The DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu includes the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Congress, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), and others.

  • 3:38 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Know all about National Democratic Alliance in Tamil Nadu

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu includes the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), the Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK), the Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK), the South Indian Forward Bloc (SIFB), the Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), the Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK), the Puratchi Bharatham Katchi (PBK), and the Puthiya Needhi Katchi (PNK).

  • 3:35 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    What happened in Tamil Nadu Assembly election in 2021

    2021 Results in Tamil Nadu:

    Total Seats: 234 

    SPA:

    DMK: 133
    Congress: 18
    VCK: 4
    CPM: 2
    CPI: 2

    Total: 159

  • 3:33 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Know all about assembly elections in five states

    The voting for the assembly elections in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry was held in a single phase on April 9 and Tamil Nadu also voted in a single phase on April 23. In West Bengal, the polling is being held in two phases – the first phase was conducted on April 23, and the second phase is underway on Wednesday.

     

  • 3:31 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    When will exit poll results be declared?

    The exit poll results for assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and the Union Territory (UT) of Puducherry will be declared on Wednesday (April 29) after the second and last phase of polling in West Bengal concludes.

     

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