Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Who will win in Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry?

New Delhi:

Second phase of West Bengal elections underway on Wednesday with attention now shifting to the exit poll results. When will the exit poll results for West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly elections 2026 be declared? As per the directions from the EC, exit polls will be published only after the voting for all phases are over. During the silence period, all media platforms are barred from publishing or broadcasting any election-related content.

For the exit polls, all media organisations have been issued notification that the conduct of “exit poll and dissemination of their results is prohibited between 7:00 am on April 9, 2026 and 6.30 pm on April 29, 2026.” This clearly suggests that exit poll results for West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are expected to be out on Wednesday, April 29, after 6:30 pm.

In the first phase, West Bengal registered a record voter turnout of nearly 92 per cent amid sporadic incidents of violence, while Tamil Nadu recorded voting of over 84 per cent. The counting for all four states and one Union Territory-Kerala, Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry-will be on May 4.

Stay tuned to India TV for all the latest updates on the Assembly Election Exit Polls 2026