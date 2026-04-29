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Tamil Nadu Exit Poll 2026 LIVE Updates: DMK vs AIADMK vs TVK - who has the edge?

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE: The Election Commission will declare the official results on May 4, which will ultimately determine whether the NDA can return to power or if the DMK retains its hold on the state.

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026
Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 Image Source : India TV
Chennai:

Voting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election was held on April 23 amidst tight security across the state in a single phase, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main contest is between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), while actor-politician Vijay-led TVK and Tamil nationalist Seeman-led NTK are putting up a determined fight. 

Tamil Nadu recorded 85.10% voting on April 23, the highest since Independence. In the 234-seat assembly, 118 seats are required for the majority. According to the Election Commission, the overall turnout in the Chennai district was 83.68 per cent. Perambur saw the highest voter turnout, with 2.03 lakh votes polled (89.74 per cent), followed by Kolathur with 1.82 lakh (86.12 per cent). The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu polls, the DMK swept the polls, winning 133 seats on its own to end the AIADMK combine's rule. Its alliance partners, the Congress and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) won 18 and four seats, respectively. The AIADMK's tally, on the other hand, reduced from 134 to 66. The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) won five seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged four constituencies. Later, Stalin was sworn in as the chief minister.

 

Live updates :Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026

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  • 5:26 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Tamil Nadu Election results on May 4

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) will declare the official results on May 4, which will ultimately determine whether the NDA can return to power or if the DMK retains its hold on the state. 

     

  • 5:13 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    118 seats required to form govt

    Tamil Nadu recorded 85.10% voting on April 23 and created history. In the 234-seat assembly, 118 seats are required for the majority.

  • 5:00 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    High-profile "VIP" battles

    The Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 feature several high-profile "VIP" battles, including Kolathur, where Chief Minister MK Stalin (DMK) is seeking re-election against the AIADMK's P Santhana Krishnan. In Edappadi, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (AIADMK) faces a challenge from DMK's C Kasi in his home turf. Other important candidates include Vijay (TVk) from Tiruchirappalli (East) and Perambur, Udhayanidhi Stalin (DMK) from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, V Senthil Balaji (DMK) from Coimbatore South, Nainar Nagendran (BJP) from Sattur, Tamilisai Soundararajan (BJP) from Mylapore, Vanathi Srinivasan (BJP) from Coimbatore North, Premalatha Vijayakhanth (DMDK) from Virudhachalam, L Murugan (BJP) from Avanashi, Durai Murugan (DMK) from Katpadi, Dr Sowmiya Anbumani (PMK) from Dharmapuri, KA Sengottaiyan (TVK) from Gobichettipalayam, D Jayakumar (AIADMK) from Royapuram, Seeman (NTK) from Karaikudi, Vijay Prabhakaran (DMDK) from Virudhunagar, O Panneerselvam (DMK) from Bodinayakkanur and SP Velumani (AIADMK) from Thondamuthur among others.

     

  • 4:47 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    TVK electoral debut

    Actor Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) made its electoral debut by contesting all 234 seats solo. Vijay is in the fray from two constituencies, Perambur and Tiruchirappalli (East).

    Led by Seeman, the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) continues its tradition of contesting all seats independently on a platform of Tamil nationalism.

  • 4:38 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    District-wise voter turnout

    Ariyalur: 87.42%
    Chengalpattu: 85.40%
    Chennai: 83.40%
    Coimbatore: 84.72%
    Cuddalore: 85.41%
    Dharmapuri: 90.11%
    Dindigul: 89.21%
    Erode: 90.07%
    Kallakurichi: 88.39%
    Kancheepuram: 87.35%
    Kanyakumari: 75.55%
    Karur: 92.65%
    Krishnagiri: 85.42%
    Madurai: 80.43% 
    Mayiladuthurai: 82.09% 
    Nagapattinam: 86.21%
    Namakkal: 90.18% 
    Perambalur: 83.83% 
    Pudukkottai: % 
    Ramanathapuram: 76.86% 
    Ranipet:  89.89% 
    Salem: 90.75% 
    Sivagangai: 76.59% 
    Tenkasi: 82.30% 
    Thanjavur: 80.60% 
    The Nilgiris: 78.93% 
    Theni: 81.52% 
    Thoothukudi: 80.50%
    Tiruchirappalli: 85.42%
    Tirunelveli: 77.90%
    Tirupathur: 88.85%
    Tiruppur: 88.51%
    Thiruvallur: 83.65%
    Tiruvannamalai: 89.60%
    Tiruvarur: 83.65% 
    Vellore: 88.77%
    Viluppuram: 88.95%
    Virudhunagar: 84.85%

  • 3:51 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    What happened in 2016 Tamil Nadu polls?

    In the 2016 Tamil Nadu elections, the AIADMK received a clear majority, winning 134 seats on its own. Though the DMK failed to win, its performance remained impressive and the party won 89 seats. Its alliance partners, the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) won eight seats and one seat, respectively. The 2016 elections were historic for Tamil Nadu, as it broke the partner of alternating governments.

  • 3:50 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    What happened in 2021 Tamil Nadu polls?

    In the 2021 Tamil Nadu polls, the DMK swept the polls, winning 133 seats on its own to end the AIADMK combine's rule. Its alliance partners, the Congress and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) won 18 and four seats, respectively. The AIADMK's tally, on the other hand, reduced from 134 to 66. The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) won five seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged four constituencies. Later, Stalin was sworn in as the chief minister.

  • 3:50 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Women lead voter turnout in Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

    Women voters outnumbered their male counterparts in exercising their franchise on April 23, with over 2.52 crore women-constituting nearly 86.2 per cent of the total female electorate in Tamil Nadu-enthusiastically casting their votes. The male electorate that voted accounted for 2.35 crore, which was 83.96 per cent of the total male electorate in the state.

  • 3:26 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Tamil Nadu record overall turnout of 85.10%

    The state recorded an estimated overall turnout of 85.10 per cent, the highest since Independence. According to the Election Commission, the overall turnout in the Chennai district was 83.68 per cent. Perambur saw the highest voter turnout, with 2.03 lakh votes polled (89.74 per cent), followed by Kolathur with 1.82 lakh (86.12 per cent). The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

  • 3:26 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Party and its alliance

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu includes the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), the Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK), the Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK), the South Indian Forward Bloc (SIFB), the Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), the Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK), the Puratchi Bharatham Katchi (PBK), and the Puthiya Needhi Katchi (PNK).

    The DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu includes the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Congress, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), and others.

  • 3:26 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Tamil Nadu Elections 2026

    Polling for the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Election 2026 was held in a single phase on April 23, with results set to be declared by the Election Commission on May 4. The election has witnessed a direct contest between the INDIA bloc, led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and the NDA, spearheaded in the state by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

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Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Election Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 Exit Poll DMK AIADMK BJP
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