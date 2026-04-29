Tamil Nadu Exit Poll 2026 LIVE Updates: DMK vs AIADMK vs TVK - who has the edge?

Chennai:

Voting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election was held on April 23 amidst tight security across the state in a single phase, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main contest is between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), while actor-politician Vijay-led TVK and Tamil nationalist Seeman-led NTK are putting up a determined fight.

Tamil Nadu recorded 85.10% voting on April 23, the highest since Independence. In the 234-seat assembly, 118 seats are required for the majority. According to the Election Commission, the overall turnout in the Chennai district was 83.68 per cent. Perambur saw the highest voter turnout, with 2.03 lakh votes polled (89.74 per cent), followed by Kolathur with 1.82 lakh (86.12 per cent). The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu polls, the DMK swept the polls, winning 133 seats on its own to end the AIADMK combine's rule. Its alliance partners, the Congress and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) won 18 and four seats, respectively. The AIADMK's tally, on the other hand, reduced from 134 to 66. The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) won five seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged four constituencies. Later, Stalin was sworn in as the chief minister.