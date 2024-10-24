Congress releases list of 7 candidates for Rajasthan assembly by-elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party leaders KC Venugopal and Pawan Khera arrive at party HQ, in New Delhi.

The Congress has released its list of seven candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly by-elections. The candidates include Amit Ola of Jhunjhunu, Aryan Zuber of Ramgarh, Deendayal Bairwa of Dausa, Kasturchand Meena of Deoli-Uniara, Ratan Chaudhary of Khinwasar, Reshma Meena of Salumbar and Mahesh Rot a of Chaurasi.

Voting and results schedule

The by-elections in these seven constituencies will be held on November 13 and the results will be declared on November 23. These by-elections were necessitated after several sitting MLAs either won seats in the Lok Sabha or passed away.

Vacancies created due to MP wins and deaths

Ramgarh and Salumbar seats are vacant following the deaths of Congress leader Zuber Khan and BJP’s Amrit Lal Meena. Other constituencies whose representatives were elected to the Lok Sabha include Congress’ Brijendra Ola from Jhunjhunu and Murari Lal Meena from Dausa.

Assembly composition

Currently, Rajasthan Assembly has 200 seats, out of which BJP has 114, Congress 65, Independents 8, BSP 2, BAP 3 and RLD 1. Seven seats are currently vacant and awaiting by-elections.

BJP released its list earlier

The BJP on October 19 had already nominated Jagmohan Meena for Dausa, Shantadevi for Salumbar and Sukhwant Singh for Ramgarh.