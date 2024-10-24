Government launches International Incoming Spoofed Calls Prevention System: Benefits explained

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Spoofed Caller

BSNL grabbed a lot of headlines after major telecom operators such as Jio, Airtel and Vi hike their tariff plans. The state-owned company also added lakhs of new subscribers due to this hike in tariff prices. The government now wants to retain BSNL's lost glory and is adding new services to its bouquet to stay ahead of the competition. The government has paced up its 4G services rollout and is now working on 5G services. In the meantime, to show its changing dynamics, the government has organised an event to unveil the company's new logo along with other services.

The Union Minister of Telecom also launched the new International Incoming Spoofed Calls Prevention System during the event. Lately, there has been a rise in cyber criminals using Indian mobile numbers (+91-xxxxxxxxx) to make international spoofed calls. These calls seem to be coming from within India, but they are actually being made from overseas by manipulating the calling line identity (CLI), also known as the phone number.

The Department of Communications (DoT) and Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have collaborated to develop a system. It is aimed at identifying and blocking incoming international spoofed calls from reaching Indian telecom subscribers. The system has been successfully deployed, and within 24 hours of its implementation, TSPs managed to identify and block approximately 1.35 crore or 90 percent of all incoming international calls with Indian phone numbers as spoofed calls.

As a result, Indian telecom subscribers can expect a significant reduction in the number of spoofed calls associated with +91-xxxxxxx numbers due to the implementation of this system.

In other news, BSNL's Managing Director and Chairman, Robert Ravi, has declared that the company will maintain its existing tariff plans, in contrast to the tariff hikes implemented by its private counterparts. This decision reflects BSNL's commitment to improving connectivity for its users and promoting greater network engagement.

This announcement is especially significant in light of the recent 21 percent increase in mobile tariffs by major private telecom operators in July. BSNL has observed a notable surge in user acquisition following the tariff hikes imposed by private companies, with an impressive increase of 300,000 new users within a month.

