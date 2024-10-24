BSNL unveils plan to compete with Jio and Airtel, promises no future tariff hikes

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL tariff hike

In a recent event held in New Delhi on Tuesday, 22nd October, BSNL unveiled its new logo and slogan. During the event, the company made a significant announcement, indicating its divergence from the strategies adopted by private telecom operators such as Jio, Airtel, and Vi. BSNL's Managing Director and Chairman, Robert Ravi, announced the company's decision to maintain its current tariff plans, eschewing the trajectory of tariff hikes pursued by its private counterparts.

The decision to refrain from increasing tariff plans is aligned with BSNL's focus on enhancing connectivity for its users, thereby facilitating increased network engagement. This announcement holds particular significance given the recent 21 percent increase in mobile tariffs by leading private telecom operators in July. BSNL has experienced a surge in user acquisition as a result of the tariff hikes imposed by private companies, with a notable increase of 300,000 new users within a month.

In addition to the strategic decision regarding tariff plans, BSNL introduced a new logo and slogan after 24 years. The new logo prominently features elements of the Indian tricolour and incorporates the map of India. Furthermore, the company has transitioned from its previous slogan, "Connecting India," to "Connecting Bharat." BSNL, a government-owned telecom company, offers a range of services including broadband, mobile, and landline services.

Furthermore, BSNL's Chairman revealed that the company is currently conducting trials for 4G services and plans to commercially launch 4G across India in the coming year. To support this initiative, BSNL is in the process of installing 100,000 new mobile towers nationwide, with over 35,000 towers already operational.

Meanwhile, BSNL has introduced a new feature for potential subscribers: the option to acquire exclusive mobile numbers. BSNL has initiated e-auctions for these special numbers, including 9444133233 and 94444099099. The auction is currently open in three BSNL circles: UP East, Chennai, and Haryana.

The auction for the UP East circle began on October 16 and will conclude on October 22. Likewise, auctions for the Haryana and Chennai circles will commence on October 18 and 19, respectively, and will conclude on October 27 and October 28.

