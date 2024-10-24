Samsung Galaxy F55 gets Rs 8,700 discount: Find out where to buy

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy F55 discount

The week leading up to Diwali brings in impressive offers from major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, especially in the smartphone segment. Samsung's latest offering, the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G, has seen a significant price drop just before Diwali. The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G boasts a stylish leather back finish design and is now available at a heavily discounted price, making it an attractive option for those in the market for a new smartphone.

Despite its original price of around Rs 30,000, the price has been slashed significantly for the Diwali season. For those with a budget of around Rs 20,000, the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G offers a premium design, powerful processor, ample RAM, and an impressive camera setup, making it a compelling option at a lower price point.

Let's delve into the details of the discount offer currently available for this smartphone.

The 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is currently listed on Amazon at a price of Rs 28,999 before Diwali. However, customers can avail a substantial 34 percent discount during the festive season, bringing the price down to just Rs 19,078.

In addition to the flat discount, Amazon is also offering bank and exchange offers. Interested buyers using selected bank cards can enjoy an instant discount of Rs 1,000 at the time of purchase. Furthermore, those with budget constraints can opt for the EMI facility, allowing them to take home the smartphone for an effective monthly EMI of just Rs 859.

The exchange offer provides an opportunity for additional savings, with potential savings of over Rs 17,000 when exchanging an old smartphone. However, the exchange value will be contingent upon the working and physical condition of the old device.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G, launched in May 2024, features an eco leather back finish with a plastic frame and a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 14 with UI 6.1 and is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. The smartphone supports up to 12GB of RAM and offers up to 256GB of storage. The triple camera setup includes 50+8+2 megapixel lenses for photography, along with a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. It is equipped with a large 5000mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging.

