Updated on: October 24, 2024 17:42 IST

Haryana: Kaithal reports highest stubble burning cases despite govt action and arrests

Haryana registered a total of 665 incidents of stubble burning, with Kaithal recording 129 cases- the highest in the state till October 22. Although FIRs have been registered against 20 farmers in the district and 18 have been arrested and released on bail