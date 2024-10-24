Indian Idol 15 to hit our TV screens soon! A look at popular winners from the singing reality show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Indian Idol 15 will hit our TV screens soon

The 15th season of this singing reality show 'Indian Idol' is all set to hit our TV screens. This time National Award-winning singer Shreya Ghoshal, singer-songwriter Vishal Dadlani and rapper Badshah will be seen sitting on the judge's chair in the show. Soon the audience will get to hear many great voices on the stage of this show. So far, this show has given many good singers to the music world. Hence, let's have a look at the winners of Indian Idol of the past seasons.

Abhijeet Sawant

The winner of the first season of Indian Idol was Abhijeet Sawant. He became a star overnight by becoming the winner of this show. After the show, his solo album was also released, named 'Aapka Abhijeet Sawant'. This solo album was well liked and Abhijeet was recognised in every household. After this, Sawant did playback singing in Bollywood films. He also tried his hand at acting, and made his acting debut in the year 2009 with the film 'Lottery'. Apart from this, he was also seen hosting the singing reality show 'Indian Idol-5'.

Sandeep Acharya

Sandeep Acharya was the winner of the second season of Indian Idol. Sandeep could have gone very far in his music career but he died in the year 2013 due to illness.

Prashant Tamang

Prashant Tamang was the winner of 'Indian Idol-3'. He was in Kolkata Police before coming to this reality show. He was a part of the police orchestra and kept singing in police programs from time to time. His senior advised him to go to Indian Idol. After winning Indian Idol, Prashant released his first album with Sony BMG, which had Hindi and Nepali songs. These days he is working as a singer and actor in Nepali films and his work is being appreciated a lot.

Saurabhi Debbarma

Saurabhi Debbarma was a part of the fourth season of the singing reality show 'Indian Idol', she is the female winner of this show. After winning this show, she has done many live concerts, she has performed in different countries till now.

Sriram Chandra Mynampati

Sriram Chandra Mynampati was working as a singer in the Telugu music industry before winning 'Indian Idol-5'. But after winning Indian Idol, he started working as a playback singer in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. Many songs of Shriram Chandra were highly appreciated. He is best known for the song 'Subhanallah' from Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone starrer 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.

The winners of other seasons

If we talk about the winner of 'Indian Idol Season 6', then this season was won by Vipul Mehta. Season 7 (Indian Idol Junior-1) was won by Anjana Padmanabhan and Season 8 (Indian Idol Junior-2) was won by Ananya Nanda. The winner of Season 9 was LB Revanth. Season 10 winner Salman Ali was much talked about at that time, the magic of his voice is also working in Bollywood films these days. He also lent his voice to Salman Khan in Dabangg 3's 'Awara'.

If we talk about season 11 of Indian Idol, then Sunny Hindustani was its winner and Pawandeep Rajan won the title of winner by mesmerizing everyone with his voice in season 12. Apart from this, Rashi Singh was the winner in season 13 and Vaibhav Gupta won the trophy of season 14. Now it remains to see which singer will woo the audiences and judges to lift the trophy of 'Indian Idol 15'.

