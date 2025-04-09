Market Opening Bell: Sensex drops 123 points, Nifty below 22,500 ahead of RBI policy Market Opening Bell: In early trade, 1,594 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the red, while 528 were trading in the green. 78 stocks remained unchanged.

Sensex, Nifty Today: The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened in the red on Wednesday, April 09, 2025. The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 123.25 points to open at 74,103.83, while Nifty was down 75.55 points, starting the trading session at 22,460.30. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 74,227.08 and the Nifty 50 at 22,535.85. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices dipped over 1 per cent in the opening trade.

From the Sensex pack, Power Grid, Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti, and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the biggest gainers in the opening trade, with Power Grid gaining around 5.02 per cent. On the other hand, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, and Sun Pharma were trading in the red in the opening trade. Tata Steel was the biggest loser, down 2.69 per cent in the early trade.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for equity market indices, indicated a positive start for the Nifty 50 as it opened in the green at 22,596 against the previous close of 22,518.50

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares opened lower as the White House moved forward with extensive tariffs on trading partners, including a 104 per cent levy on China, dampening investor risk appetite. However, Wall Street saw some recovery on Tuesday. The S&P 500 was up 3.7 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1,388 points, or 3.6 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite rose 4.1 per cent.

At the time of writing the news, Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1,181.32 points or 3,62 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 31.50 points or 1.35 per cent. While Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 303.55 points. China's Shanghai Composite was in the green when writing this news.

How did individual sectors perform?

Major Nifty sectoral indices traded in the red today, with the Nifty IT losing 2.69 per cent. Similarly, Nifty Pharma was down by 2.17 per cent. Also, Nifty Auto was down 0.14 per cent, and Nifty Realty was down by 0.85 per cent in the opening trade.