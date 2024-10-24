'Consensus includes patrolling, grazing in traditional areas': Rajnath on latest India-China border pact

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Days after India and China signed an agreement on Ladakh border issues, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Thursday, said broad consensus was achieved to restore the ground situation. Singh said that the consensus achieved includes patrolling and grazing in traditional areas. Speaking at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue here, the Defence Minister said both countries have been involved in talks both at diplomatic and military levels in order to resolve their differences in certain areas along the LAC. "Pursuant to the talks, broad consensus has been achieved to restore the ground situation based on the principles of equal and mutual security. This is the power of engaging in continuous dialogue because sooner or later, solutions will emerge," he noted.

It is persistent to note that the ties between the two Asian giants nosedived significantly following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

Earlier on Monday, the External Affairs Ministry announced both countries signed an agreement on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. The latest agreement was considered a a major breakthrough to end the over four-year standoff. Later, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday held a historic bilateral meeting in Russia's Kazan, both endorsed an agreement on patrolling and disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The leaders issued directions to revive various bilateral dialogue mechanisms, signalling attempts to normalise ties that were hit by a deadly military clash in 2020.

Following the talks, PM Modi posted on 'X': "India-China relations are important for the people of our countries, and for regional and global peace and stability. Mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity will guide bilateral relations."

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, at a media briefing, said both Modi and Xi stressed that India and China can have a "peaceful, stable and beneficial bilateral relationship" with maturity and wisdom, and by showing mutual respect for each other's sensitivities, interests, concerns and aspirations. Referring to New Delhi's consistent position on the eastern Ladakh row, Misri said restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas will create space for returning towards the path of normalisation of bilateral relations between the two sides.

Depsang and Demchowk- Centrepoint

Replying to a question on whether the patrolling and disengagement agreement will cover issues at Depsang and Demchowk, Misri indicated that both friction points are part of the pact. "The statements that I have made over the last 48 to 72 hours, I think the answer should be quite clear," he said. Misri also elaborated on the Special Representatives' dialogue mechanism.

"The two leaders noted that the special representatives on the India-China boundary question have a critical role to play in the resolution of the boundary question and for the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas," he said. "Accordingly, they (Modi and Xi) instructed the special representatives to meet at an early date and to continue their efforts in this regard," Misri said.