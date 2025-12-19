Advertisement
A local Awami League office in Rajshahi was razed after protesters brought a bulldozer to demolish the building. Protesters also set fire to the buildings of The Daily Star and Prothom Alo, the country’s two leading newspapers.

Angry mobs took to the streets across cities in Bangladesh, resorting to arson and vandalism of public and private property.
Dhaka:

A massive violence erupted in Bangladesh following the death of youth leader Osman Hadi during his treatment at a hospital in Singapore. Hadi was shot last week while initiating his election campaign in Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area. Angry mobs took to the streets across cities in Bangladesh, resorting to arson and vandalism of public and private property. A local Awami League office in Rajshahi was razed after protesters brought a bulldozer to demolish the building.

Protesters also set fire to the buildings of The Daily Star and Prothom Alo, the country’s two leading newspapers. As many as 25 journalists from The Daily Star were rescued from the newspaper’s Dhaka office more than four hours after a mob stormed the premises.

Additionally, protesters allegedly staged a demonstration outside the Indian Assistant High Commission in Chattogram.

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, expressed anguish over Hadi’s death and declared Saturday a day of mourning. He also convened a high-level meeting to discuss the ongoing situation in the country. 

  • 10:29 AM (IST)Dec 19, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Bangladesh unrest: Hadi’s body to arrive in Dhaka today

    The body of slain student leader Sharif Osman Hadi will reach Dhaka by today evening, as per a Facebook post by Inquilab Mancha. Hadi’s family is set to depart Singapore with his body at 3:50 pm, with arrival in Bangladesh expected around 6 pm. Inqilab Manch said Hadi’s main funeral prayers will take place in Dhaka on Saturday after Zohr at Manik Mia Avenue.

     

  • 10:16 AM (IST)Dec 19, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Bangladesh unrest: Protestors vandalise office of Daily Star newspaper in Dhaka

    The angry mob on Thursday evening vandalised the office of Daily Star newspaper in Dhaka. The visuals of the charred remains inside the office have been making the rounds across social media platforms.

  • 10:10 AM (IST)Dec 19, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Bangladesh violence: Muhammad Yunus expresses grief, appeals for peace

    While delivering the news of youth leader Osman Hadi’s death, Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, has appealed for peace. He declared a one-day national day of mourning on the Saturday.  

     

  • 9:55 AM (IST)Dec 19, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Bangladesh unrest: Ex-PM Khaleed Zia's son likely to return home soon

    Amid massive violence in Bangladesh, former Prime Minister Khaleed Zia's son Sharif Osman Hadi is likely to return to the country soon. Rehman has been living in exile in London. According to Prothom Alo, Rahman has applied for a travel pass at the Bangladesh High Commission in London.

     

     

  • 9:52 AM (IST)Dec 19, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    India summons Bangladesh envoy; demands adequate security to its mission in Dhaka

    India on Wednesday summoned Bangladesh envoy Riaz Hamidullah and lodged its protest over plans by certain extremist elements to create a security situation around the Indian mission in Dhaka.

  • 9:52 AM (IST)Dec 19, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Bangladesh unrest: Mujibur Rahman's ancestral house vandalised

    The ancestral home of Bangladesh's founding president, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has once again been vandalized. This property has faced at least three previous attacks and was entirely destroyed.

     

  • 9:49 AM (IST)Dec 19, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Bangladesh violence: 25 journalists rescued as protestors attack media house

    The protesters attacked and vandalised the offices of several Bangladeshi newspapers, including those of the 'Daily Star' and 'Prothom Ali'. According to the Associated Press (AP), some paramilitary soldiers were deployed outside the two buildings but did not take any action to disperse the protesters. They later convinced the agitators to leave after firefighters arrived to douse the fire. Later, the officials rescued at least 25 journalists.

     

  • 9:47 AM (IST)Dec 19, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Bangladesh unrest: Anti-India slogans raised outside Indian Mission in Chattogram

    Protests erupted across major cities in Bangladesh on late Thursday night after the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who was admitted to a hospital in Singapore after being shot in the head last week. The protesters, who have alleged that Hadi's killers have fled to India, also staged a protest outside the Indian Assistant High Commission in Chattogram.

