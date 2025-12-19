Live Bangladesh unrest: Student leader Hadi's death ignites nationwide protests; Awami League offices razed A local Awami League office in Rajshahi was razed after protesters brought a bulldozer to demolish the building. Protesters also set fire to the buildings of The Daily Star and Prothom Alo, the country’s two leading newspapers.

Dhaka:

A massive violence erupted in Bangladesh following the death of youth leader Osman Hadi during his treatment at a hospital in Singapore. Hadi was shot last week while initiating his election campaign in Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area. Angry mobs took to the streets across cities in Bangladesh, resorting to arson and vandalism of public and private property. A local Awami League office in Rajshahi was razed after protesters brought a bulldozer to demolish the building.

Protesters also set fire to the buildings of The Daily Star and Prothom Alo, the country’s two leading newspapers. As many as 25 journalists from The Daily Star were rescued from the newspaper’s Dhaka office more than four hours after a mob stormed the premises.

Additionally, protesters allegedly staged a demonstration outside the Indian Assistant High Commission in Chattogram.

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, expressed anguish over Hadi’s death and declared Saturday a day of mourning. He also convened a high-level meeting to discuss the ongoing situation in the country.