Yashasvi Jaiswal health update: Star batter provides crucial update after suffering from health scare

Pune:

Star India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has been catching all the headlines as of late after he was taken to the hospital due to suffering from stomach cramps that intensified after the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 clash between Mumbai and Rajasthan.

The reports at the time stated that Jaiswal was rushed to the Aditya Birla Hospital. He was then diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis and was given medication immediately and underwent ultrasound (USG) and CT scans.

With reports emerging of Jaiswal having lost some weight within the last 48 hours, the star batter took to X and posted an update on his health, thanking the fans for supporting him during the tough time.

“Just wanted to take a moment to thank everyone for the overwhelming good wishes over the last few days. I’m recovering well, grateful for the fantastic medical support, and looking forward to being back on the field soon!” Jaiswal tweeted.

Jaiswal had been in good form for Mumbai in recent games

Speaking of Yashasvi Jaiswal’s recent form, the star batter had looked good for Mumbai in the SMAT 2025. In the side’s Super League group stage clash against Haryana, Jaiswal, while chasing a target of 234 runs, went on to amass 101 runs in 50 deliveries, helping his side chase down the mammoth target.

However, he failed to put in a good showing against Rajasthan in the side’s recent game. The two sides took on each other in a tournament at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Looking to chase down a target of 217 runs, Jaiswal opened the innings for Mumbai, hoping for another good showing.

Although he was dismissed early in the run chase, departing on a score of 15 runs in 16 deliveries. Ajinkya Rahane’s 72-run knock and Sarfaraz Khan scoring 73 saw Mumbai chase down the target and win the game by three wickets.

